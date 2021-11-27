Film Adhesives Market 2021: Business Development By Various Trend Analysis 2031

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has published a new study on the film adhesives market, and forecasts a relatively optimistic growth outlook. According to the study, sales of film adhesives to multiple end-use industries are expected to reach nearly US$ 2 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 4% through the 2021-2031 forecast period. Applications are expected to remain elevated in the aerospace and electrical & electronics industries.

Growth prospects receded in 2020, attributed to downturns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading the market to close in at a little over US$ 1 Bn. Moreover, historical years portrayed restrained growth pattern, with a recorded CAGR exceeding 2% from 2016 to 2020.

Future growth prospects are expected to majorly rely on prolific developments across the global aerospace industry. For instance, the U.S. aerospace industry was valued at US$ 909 Bn as of 2019, as per the Aerospace Industries Association, contributing almost US$ 400 Bn to the domestic economy. Consequently, manufacturers are introducing high-end film adhesives, widening growth prospects.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Film adhesives for electrical & electronic components to generate more than 2 out of 5 sales by 2031

Medical applications of film adhesives to expand at nearly 3% CAGR across the forecast period

By resin, epoxy film adhesives to reach almost US$ 800 Mn by 2031, growing at over 4% CAGR

Acrylic film adhesives to surge at nearly 4% CAGR until 2031, while cyanate ester film adhesives will surge at over 3% CAGR

U.S. market was valued at nearly US$ 340 Mn in 2020, due to high uptake in the aerospace industry

Swelling consumer electronics industry to widen film adhesives uptake in China, poised to expand at a 7% CAGR

India, Australia, and South Korea to surpass US$ 200 Mn by 2031

Key Market Segments Covered

End-use Industry Film Adhesives for Electricals & Electronics Film Adhesives for Aerospace Film Adhesives for Automotive & Transportation Consumer Film Adhesives Film Adhesives for Other End Use Industries

Resin Epoxy Film Adhesives Cyanate Ester Film Adhesives Acrylic Film Adhesives Other Resin Film Adhesives



