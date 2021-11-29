Rice Protein Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR Over 2031

The global market for rice protein will exhibit an impressive 8.2% volume CAGR through the forecast period, 2017 to 2026, according to a recently collated report of Fact.MR. Worldwide sales of rice protein are estimated to exceed US$ 190 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

Inclining Consumer Preference toward Organic Rice Protein – A Popular Trend

One of the prominent trends observed in the market is inclining consumer preference toward organic rice protein. Organic rice protein currently seeks substantial adoption in the athletics and sports sector. In addition, with growing awareness about food products and dietary sources that deprive use of preservatives, demand for organic rice protein will register a hike in the upcoming years. Soy protein, which has been deemed to cause various allergies, is being replaced by organic rice protein as it has shown none or minimum side-effects.

Rice protein has witnessed tremendous employment in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications. Awareness associated with nutritional food ingredients’ consumption has been increasing among consumers worldwide, which in turn has stoked demand for dietary supplements such as rice protein over the past few years. Many favorable regulations with regard to rice protein applications have been implemented by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, thereby resulting into higher acceptance of rice protein among the global population. Manufacturers of food products across the globe are now concentrating on complying with standards, in order to introduce anti-allergic as well as gluten-free food products via adoption of plant protein such as rice protein. This is mainly because of rising consumer inclination toward adopting a healthier lifestyle.

Rice Protein Market: Segmentation

Fact MR’s study has done the segmentation of the rice protein market on the basis of product type, source and application, end-use and region.

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • APEJ
  • Japan
  • Middle East & Africa

Product Type

  • Polysaccharides
  • Oligosaccharides

Source

  • Bacteria
  • Algae
  • Fungi
  • Plants
  • Other Sources

Application

  • Beverages
  • Infant Milk Formula
  • Bakery & Confectionery
  • Dairy Products
  • Savory & Snacks
  • Animal Feed
  • Other Applications

End-Use

  • Manufacturing
  • Construction
  • Mining & Agriculture
  • Healthcare
  • Services
  • Homeland Security & Defense

