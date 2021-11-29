Expansion Of Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market To Remain Consistent During 2031

The global Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles market is poised to witness a stellar CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Exceptional UV protection capabilities and photo-stability is set to increase the demand for zinc oxide nanoparticles in sun care products. Increasing consumption of zinc oxide nanoparticles in cosmetic and personal care products is set to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

Further, surging demand of zinc oxide nanoparticles from paints & coatings, plastics, textiles, semiconductors, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, and many other applications is set to drive the market. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is set to hamper market growth due to disrupted supply chains and halted production across the globe. Moreover, other end-use industries are experiencing a disruption in their production cycles due to falling demand. However, the market is likely to rebound in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak as production cycles resume.

Key Takeaways of Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market Study:

Rising consumption of color cosmetics is burgeoning the application of zinc oxide nanoparticles in color cosmetic products which is projected to catalyze market growth.

On the basis of production method, the indirect method (American process) is poised to remain the primary production method throughout the assessment period.

Coated (surface treated) zinc oxide nanoparticles are set to remain primary choice among end use consumers and are projected to expand at CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period.

Naturally, being a broad spectrum UV filter, zinc oxide is primarily used as a UV shielding agent in cosmetic & personal care products, paints and coatings and textiles etc.

Cosmetic and personal care products are the primary applications of zinc oxide nanoparticles and are set to account for over three fourth of the global consumption by 2030.

“Trend of multifunctional products such as sun care products with effective moisturizing and healing properties coupled with increasing demand for male grooming products will lead to additional demand for zinc oxide nanoparticles during the forecast period”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the zinc oxide nanoparticles market on the basis of production method, grade, function, application, and region.

Production Method

Direct Method (French Process)

Indirect Method (American process)

Grade

Coated (Surface Treated)

Uncoated

Function

UV Shielding Agent

Antibacterial and Antifungal Agent

Plastic Cross-linking Agent

Application

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Sun Care

Skin Care

Color Cosmetics

Others

Paints & Coatings

Polymers & Textiles

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

