Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2027

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Engineering Services Outsourcing Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global engineering services outsourcing market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.47 trillion by the end of 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 29.2% over the forecast duration. Factors such as globalization of research and development activities are increasing the application of IT in different industries attributing to the growth of the market.

Request a Sample Copy of Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-engineering-services-outsourcing-market/request-sample

There has been significant growth in engineering services outsourcing in the last few years as service providers offered solutions required at each stage of the product development lifecycle. With the emergence of innovative technologies, market players are emphasizing on using technologies such as automation, big data analytics and cloud computing, thereby enhancing their product offering.

The emergence of innovative technologies such as digital reality augmented reality, IoT, virtual reality and others has helped businesses in maintaining operational efficiency. These technologies have helped in modernizing core service for OEMs and thus, increased the ESO potential.

Asia Pacific was the leading region in 2019 and the region is projected to continue its domination over the forecast duration. Easy and cost-effective availability of skilled workforce in countries such as India and China is attributing to the regional growth. While Latin America is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of more than 30% over the forecast duration, primarily because of rapid infrastructural development in the region.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2019, the automotive segment accounted for the highest CAGR of more than 20% over the forecast duration.

The designing category is likely to grow at a CAGR of 31.3% over the forecast duration owing to increasing demand for latest technologies for product designing.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market and the region is expected to continue its domination over the forecast period.

Leading players involved in the engineering services outsourcing market are Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Alten GmbH, Altran Technologies, Wipro Limited, Tech Mahindra and others.

Access Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-engineering-services-outsourcing-market

ESO Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Designing

Prototyping

System Integration

Testing

Others

ESO Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductors

Pharmaceuticals

Telecom

Others

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com