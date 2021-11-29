Printed textile Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Printed textile Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global printed textile market is anticipated to value USD 266.38 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The rapid technological advances being carried out in textile printing coupled with the shifting trend to wear fashionable clothes are projected to drive the market demand for printed textiles.

The product segment of cotton is projected to register a share of around 44.9% by 2025 on account of is features like more durability and good absorbency. While, the product segment of polyester is projected to witness substantial share on account of features like lower fabric cost, enhanced strength, and resistance to wrinkles & abrasion.

The fashion application segment accounted for a share of 65.7% in 2018 due to the rising focus of several clothing manufacturers for the creation of the latest designs. On the other hand, the segment of technical textiles registered share of around 8.6% across the global market owing to increasing fabric demand across transportation, construction, and protection sectors.

In 2018, Europe generated USD 75.89 Billion across the global market on account of the rising fashion industry across this region. While, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to generate a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2025 owing to surging usage of printed clothes across countries like India, China, and Japan.

The printed textiles market includes key players such as Fabric Wholesale Direct, Seiko Epson Corporation, SerideSrl, Kornit Digital, and Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. They are constantly engaged in development and innovation to produce a wide variety of textiles and to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Printed Textile Ink Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Acid dye

Disperse dye

Pigment dye

Reactive dye

Others

Printed Textile Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Cotton

Silk

Polyester

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, the technology segment of traditional printing registered 8.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

The fashion application segment accounted for significant share of 65.7% across the global market in 2018.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness growth with CAGR of 9.5% across the global printed textile market.

