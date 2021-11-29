New Product Launch Helped the Company Expand Its Offering of Expanded PTFE Fabric Made Fabric Products

The PTFE fabric market is projected to grow from USD 690.8 million in 2018 to USD 908.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2023. Rapid growth in the food processing and pharmaceutical industries is driving the growth of the PTFE fabric market. PTFE fabrics are used in the food processing and pharmaceutical industries in the form of high temperature resistant and chemically inert conveyor belts. PTFE fabrics are also used in the construction industry for roofing application.

Taconic (US), FIBERFLON (Turkey), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Chukoh Chemical Industries (Japan), Daikin Industries (Japan), Sefar AG (Switzerland), Fothergill Group (UK), Birdair (US), and W.F. Lake Corp. (US) are some of the leading players operating in the PTFE fabric market. These players have adopted the expansion, acquisition, new product launch, contract, and consolidation strategies to cater to the increased demand for PTFE fabrics from various end-use industries.

Daikin Industries is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing air conditioning & refrigeration equipment and chemical products. The company offers PTFE fabrics as part of the fluoropolymer division under the Chemicals segment. Daikin Industries had signed an agreement to acquire Heroflon S.p.A., an Italian manufacturer of fluoropolymer compounds. Heroflon offers fluoropolymer compounds and micro-powders centering on polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). This acquisition, which was completed in September 2017, helped the company expand its presence in the PTFE fabric market.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying polymer products to various industries globally. The company offers PTFE fabrics under its composite business segment. It expanded the production capacity of its SHEERGARD brand of coated fabrics by inaugurating a new SHEERGARD facility in Saint-Jean-d’Illac (France). The new facility has two production lines, one of which uses the JTT’s RT2iTM knitting technology and produces composite air ducts to distribute air conditioning in plane cabins. The second line opens a new activity, the manufacturing of radomes, which shield satellite connection electronics mounted on the top of aircraft.

W. L. Gore & Associates launched several new products between 2014 and 2018. For instance, in July 2017, the company launched a new navy-blue GORE TENARA sewing thread for marine application. This new product launch helped the company expand its offering of expanded PTFE made fabric products. The company also launched GORE-TEX INFINIUM, expanding its offering with an entirely new class of apparel, footwear, and accessories. This new line of products is meant for those who like to be active and whose top priority is functional clothing.

