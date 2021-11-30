Enabling Oracle Financial Services Analytics Application to Measure and Meet Risk-Adjusted Performance Objectives for Financial Institutions

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ — With the Oracle Financial Services Analytics Applications, such as Oracle Flexcube, financial institutions can gain a deeper understanding of their customers’ purchasing behaviors, lower their compliance and regulatory expenses, and achieve their risk-adjusted performance goals more effectively.

This application is responsible for the data processing, categorization, selection, and manipulation of information required for the analysis, comprehension, and reporting of specific issues in performance, risk, and compliance, as well as customer insight and insight into customers. Applications for Oracle Financial Services Analytical Services

All levels of the business can benefit from Risk Adjusted Performance Management (RAPM) reporting, which provides real-time and actionable profitability insight in real-time.

Features of Oracle Financial Services

Enterprise Performance Management

Oracle’s goal is to assist financial institutions in their growth and risk management by providing a comprehensive, integrated portfolio of financial services analytics products for enterprise performance management, funds transfer pricing, and other applications.

To achieve risk-adjusted-performance targets, products must be priced to represent their genuine risk, and institutions must better comprehend the impact of threats to capital adequacy, liquidity, and market-rate volatility on the institution.

Enterprise Risk Management

Using enterprise risk management solutions, like the Oracle Flexcube 14.x, institutions can effectively manage all of their risks while also supplying the necessary data feeds for compliance-based reporting requirements. These solutions can address all aspects of market risk, including credit and operational risk, liquidity, fixed asset risk, and business and reputation risk.

Tight cooperation between the finance and risk departments is required to meet compliance problems such as Basel II; you can achieve this through Oracle Financial Services Analytics.

Financial Crime and Compliance Management

Oracle Financial Services surround compliance and risk “point” solutions for Financial Crime and Compliance Management. This system provides an all-encompassing financial compliance and crime platform, which uses a comprehensive data model and sophisticated dashboard features.

Transparency is provided by the Oracle Flexcube framework, enabling senior management to detect and minimize operational inefficiencies that may increase non-compliance risks or the overall costs connected to compliance.

Customer Insight

It’s becoming more difficult to assess customer value. Banks are becoming increasingly adept at tailoring their services and products to individual customers.

Such real-world events necessitate extensive and fast decision-making assistance. The Oracle Flexcube 14.x Customer Insight products provide financial institutions with actionable and targeted customer analysis to help them make timely decisions in a continuously moving environment.

Integrated Business Intelligence

With pre-packaged reporting, dashboarding, and analytic capabilities already pre-integrated with the underlying systems, Oracle Financial Services Analytics Solutions complement Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) applications.

Oracle’s market-leading BI platform, OBIEE (Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition), is used in these apps. The OBIEE features are accessible through the same graphical user interface (GUI).

Integrated and Best of Breed

PeopleSoft Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSA), and Hyperion applications make up Oracle’s next-generation Financial Services Analytical Applications suite.

It is built on a shared analytical infrastructure that includes a financial services data model, shared analytical computations, and the industry-leading Oracle Business Intelligence platform, resulting in consistency and an increased rate of interest (ROI) by efficiently re-using components across the applications.

A fiercely competitive, more regulated, and scrutinized financial services business is here to stay. Now more than ever, having the correct information to make the right decisions that correspond with the company’s goals is critical.

