Applications In Anti-cancer Pharmaceuticals Is Projected To Boost Polypeptide Market Demand Over 2028

Introduction

Potential application of polypeptide in researching and developing new pharmaceuticals has been driving its demand over the years. Synthetically produced polypeptides are increasingly used in drugs as they are easy and inexpensive to produce, and also have positive impact on the function of natural polypeptide present in the body.

Further, polypeptide helps in improving immune function as well as hormone production. These are the key factors influencing the development of polypeptide market. The utilization of polypeptides has evolved over time and continues to evolve with newer changes in drug development and treatment methods.

Applications in Chemotherapeutic Medicines and Anti-Cancer Pharmaceuticals to Boost the Polypeptide Market

With an increasing number of patients diagnosed with cancer, many pharmaceutical companies are conducting intensive research to discover effective anti-cancer drugs. The World Health Organization (WHO), cancer was the second leading cause of death, killing over 8.8 million people across the globe.

70% patients in low- or middle-income countries, who are diagnosed with cancer succumb to death. It generates needs for an effective oncology medicine that can reduce the number of deaths caused by cancer. Due to their chemical structure, polypeptides are used widely in treatments for cancer, especially hormone-dependent cancers, which is the main factor driving the growth of the polypeptide market.

The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 1.73 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in 2018. It also predicts that around cancer will cause over 609,640 deaths in the U.S. by the end of 2018.

Owing to the limitation of conventional chemotherapeutic medicines, a growing number of pharmaceutical companies are using polypeptides to manufacture medicines used in cancer therapies. Improved effectiveness of oncology medicines manufactured using polypeptides is triggering the growth of the polypeptide market.

The utilization of polypeptides has evolved over time and continues to evolve with newer changes in drug development and treatment methods. In addition, rising scope of application in cosmetic and personal products is likely to accelerate the growth of polypeptide market.

The polypeptide market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with high prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and advances in polypeptide therapeutics manufacturing technology.

Government initiatives and rising investment by pharmaceutical companies for the development of polypeptide therapeutics are likely to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in polypeptide market.

As polypeptide can be used to stimulate the natural physiological processes in the skin, it has become one of the active ingredients of modern-day cosmetic preparation which in turn favors the growth of polypeptide market.

Technological Innovations: An Emerging Trend in the Polypeptide Market

The future prospects of the polypeptide market are influenced by the emergence of advanced technologies, and it is expected to improve its applications range in the upcoming years. Manufacturers in the polypeptides market are benefiting from technological advancements to improve the quality of their products.

Nuritas, Ltd. – a leading biotechnology firm in the polypeptide market – announced that it will be using artificial intelligence algorithms along with deep learning and genomics to predict the effects of various food-derived bioactive peptides before using them.

BASF SE, a German chemical company, has collaborated with Nuritas to incorporate advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence to discover novel food and health ingredients.

Nuritas also stated that it has already raised over US$ 20 million to discover new disease areas with the help of advanced technologies and accelerate its way to the polypeptide market. The use of advanced technologies in pharmaceutical as well as skincare applications of polypeptides can help manufacturers to consolidate a stronger position in the polypeptides market.

Global Polypeptides Market: Snapshot

Polypeptides, the organic polymers containing a large number of amino-acids bonded together on the form of a chain, represent essential portions of proteins with unique pharmacokinetic properties as compared to small molecule drugs and large proteins.

Polypeptides play a crucial role in modulating cellular functions and coordinating intercellular communications. There are hardly any other classes of bio-molecules that offer as much chemical diversity as polypeptides do.

Researchers have found out that the more we can utilize polypeptides or their close analogs in medicines, safer and more specific drugs can be manufactured. This is owing to the fact that polypeptides result in a much reduced risk of side-reactions as there is a close relationship between the polypeptide drug molecules, which are metabolically tolerable amino acids and are naturally occurring, and the parent molecules that they are derived from.

This has prompted developments and research activities in the field of polypeptides and a number of new polypeptides are being introduced in the global market for the treatment of a number of chronic diseases.

In the past few years, the significance of polypeptide therapeutics has grown immensely and polypeptide drugs are increasingly being proven effective against a growing range of medical challenges. The global polypeptide market will continue to benefit from these factors and expand at a promising pace in the next few years.

Advancements in Technology to Widen the Range of Industrial Applications of Polypeptides

Depending upon the length of clinical evaluation and new potential leads in genomics, the demand for polypeptides is expected to remain high in biotechnological and pharmaceutical applications. Its growing applications in the biomedical industry are complementing the expansion of the polypeptide market.

The growth of the polypeptide is mainly attributed to the enormous interest of pharmaceutical manufacturers in antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), which play an important therapeutic role in wound healing or regeneration.

When used in vaccines, polypeptides provide complete protection against various infectious diseases. Manufacturers in the polypeptides market are leveraging the chemical diversity and amino acid sequences of polypeptides to control biological cellular functions and provide more effective biomedical solutions.

Apart from the pharmaceutical industry, the cosmetics and personal care industry is likely to influence the growth of the polypeptide market in the upcoming years. Owing to the benefits of polypeptides in nourishing collagen in the human skin, polypeptide remains the most sought-after ingredient among various skincare and cosmetic manufacturers.

Elemis, a luxury skincare brand, recently introduced a skincare product that, the company affirms, is ‘the next generation of anti-aging skincare’. The company used Drone Peptide Technology, which acts as a targeted delivery system to improve the skin hydration and anti-aging processes.

