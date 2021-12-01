Hospitality & Events Staffing Doha – Qatar | Urban Hospitality & Services

Posted on 2021-12-01 by in Travel // 0 Comments

Doha, Qatar, 2021-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — UHS is the all-in-one solution service provider that leading Hotels in Qatar rely upon for their temporary staffing needs. We provide exceptional staff options to complement your business and provide our clients with a service that leaves a positive lasting impression.

We specialize in well-trained, highly skilled hospitality personnel that can confidently represent the standards required by our diverse client operations. UHS offers a variety of Hospitality roles that meets & exceed our client’s expectations.

Hospitality & Events Staffing Services

  • Room Attendants
  • Kitchen Runners
  • Public Area Attendants
  • Kitchen Stewards
  • Waiter / Waitresses
  • Laundry Attendants
  • Bell Boys
  • Office Support Staff

For More Details: https://www.urbanhospitalityservices.com/get-in-touch/

About Urban Hospitality & Services:

UHS is a young organization that is focused on creating a differentiation in the Qatari hospitality market. UHS stays true to its motto of “Quality without compromise” since its inception and has continued to honor the trust of our clients. We continue to evolve and adopt an eagerness to learn and grow across our leadership. Our goal is to provide sustainable development to all stakeholders and provide our employees with an opportunity to grow.

We continue to expand our business offerings to clients with complete focus on our customer relations and value-added services to support their operations and ensure success.

Our strength lies in the effort & dedication of each of our team member synergizing our effort to meet a common goal. While taking care of their individual assignments our team also maintains a high level of awareness of what tasks must be prioritized. We apply rigorous standards of recruitment and training within our teams, ensuring we don’t need to rely on third-party suppliers that could dilute the quality of our work.

Contact US

2nd Floor, Al Hitmi Building,

C-Ring Road, P.O Box: 7218,

Doha – Qatar

+974 4477 0455

info@urbanhospitalityservices.com

 

