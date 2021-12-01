Agricultural Buildings and Technologies Of The Future: What To Expect

London, UK, 2021-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — The modernisation of farming and other agricultural sectors entails the required farm buildings and technologies to get more advanced as well. Are you wondering how the world of agriculture will grow and what it will be like in the future? Take a glimpse through this article.

Rise of farmscrapers. By 2026, the market for farmscrapers of vertical farming is expected to reach around $12.8 billion. The continued rise of this practice of growing food and other plants vertically can stem from the lack of adequate farming space in urban areas. Those who want to maximise farm properties and Agricultural buildings also use soilless farming techniques (e.g. Aeroponics, aquaponics) to produce yields for personal consumption or business.

Agricultural ventilation. In indoor farming, ventilation is a critical aspect. Without proper airflow, plants and animals won’t be able to give quality produce. As this method of farming continues to become prevalent, so is the need for agricultural ventilation systems. Apart from installing ventilation fans themselves, players in this space also need to consider proper building design. Higher ceilings are requiries to promote air circulation and keep humidity at optimum levels.

Connectivity. When people think of agriculture, they think of it as something manual and very much traditional. However, the advancement of technology — especially connectivity and digitisation — has drastically changed the way how farmers do farming. From crop and livestock monitoring to managing agricultural buildings and equipment, a lot of processes can now be done more efficiently with the help of the internet.

Drone farming and autonomous machinery. When employed right, modern technology can be a farmer’s best friend. Agricultural drones, for instance, have helped in the optimisation of various agricultural operations (e.g. Crop spraying) — leading to higher yield. As the world’s population is expected to balloon at 9.7 billion in less than 30 years, unmanned technological innovations like drone farming to increase yield are important and necessary. Apart from the drones, other agricultural machinery can now also be operated without human aid. This trend, which is expected to go upward in the near future, can facilitate and more precise and cost-effective farming.

Agricultural engineering as a profession. Because of the sophistication of agricultural technologies, structures, and machinery, agricultural engineering as a profession will expectedly gain more traction. These professionals will be in charge of designing, installing, and servicing equipment and infrastructure for optimal agricultural operations and collecting and analysing pertinent data to further boost agricultural growth.

