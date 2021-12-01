Aerospace & Defense Industry to Create Demand for PAN Based Carbon Fiber During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages PAN Based Carbon Fiber Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of PAN Based Carbon Fiber. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of PAN Based Carbon Fiber Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of PAN Based Carbon Fiber market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of PAN Based Carbon Fiber

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of PAN Based Carbon Fiber, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of PAN Based Carbon Fiber Market.

Key Segments Covered Precursor Material Type PAN based Carbon Fiber Pitch based Carbon Fiber Rayon based Carbon Fiber

Tow Size Small Tow Carbon Fiber Large Tow Carbon Fiber

End User Carbon Fiber for Aerospace & Defence Carbon Fiber for Energy & Mining Carbon Fiber for Sport/Leisure Carbon Fiber for Automotive Carbon Fiber for Construction Carbon Fiber for Other End Users



The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the carbon fiber market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the carbon fiber market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Report Summary The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of carbon fiber across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of carbon fiber during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and value (US$ Mn). Estimates at global and regional levels for carbon fiber are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global carbon fiber market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the carbon fiber during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for carbon fiber has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of carbon fiber, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering carbon fiber has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the carbon fiber domain. 5 Key Future Prospects of Carbon Fiber Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026 (In Terms of Volume) Among regional segments included in the report, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will remain the most lucrative for the carbon fibers market, with sales set to close in approximately 50,000 ton by 2026-end.

APEJ and North America are likely to remain fast-expanding market for carbon fibers, exhibiting a similar CAGR through 2026. However, quantity of carbon fibers sold in North America will remain comparatively lower in North America than in APEJ. Europe will prevail as the second largest market for carbon fibers.

On the basis of precursor material type, PAN-based CF will account for over 95% share of the market during 2017 to 2026. Although amount of pitch-based CF and rayon-based CF sold will remain considerably lower than PAN-based CF, they are expected to gain traction gradually in the near future. Sales of rayon-based CF and pitch-based CF are set to reflect a relatively higher CAGR in the market than those of PAN-based CF through 2026. On the basis of tow size, small tow will remain preferred for carbon fibers across the globe, with sales pegged to exceed 75,000 tons by 2026-end.

Aerospace & defense is expected to retain its position as the dominant end-user of carbon fibers, trailed by energy & mining and automotive. In addition, carbon fiber sales in the energy & mining and automotive industry are poised to register a parallel rise through 2026. Occupancy of numerous players has made global market for carbon fibers to be highly fragmented. Intensity of competition in the market is soaring at a high rate. Extended geographical reach of predominant market players along with high capital investment needed for entering the market has created constraints for new market players. Vendors are competing in terms of price, quality, customer-centrism, performance, and innovation for sustaining their presence in the market. The players that are significantly driving the market growth include Toray, Toho Tenax, Mitsubishi Rayon, Formosa Plastics, SGL, Hexcel, Cytec, Dow/AkSA, Kemrock, and Hyosung.

