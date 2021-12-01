Desiccant Air Breathers Market Made Impressive Gains By 2031

Desiccant air breathers are efficient solutions designed to protect industrial equipment from moisture and particle contaminants. This system forms the first line of defense against particulate contamination, and many machinery manufacturers prefer desiccant air breathers as they facilitate operational efficiency, while also lowering operating costs.Desiccant air breathers are increasingly being integrated with check valves to increase the lifetime of the desiccant material, which is specially desired in case of gearboxes.

Demand for desiccant air breathers is anticipated to witness promising growth as lubricant contamination is one of the prime causes of machine failure. Many manufacturers have been quick to convert their existing machines to desiccant air breathers. This has been made possible as desiccant air breathers now come in a variety of shapes and sizes, which was not the case earlier. They have become an integral part of companies’ efforts to enhance their maintenance and reliability optimization process.

As per a new report by Fact.MR, the global desiccant air breather market is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 1.2 Bn 2031, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market is anticipated to add 1.7X value in 2031 as compared to 2021.

Above 5 – 3.5 lb desiccant air breathers hold a major chunk of the market, equivalent to 31.8% of the total market share.

East Asia is the fastest-growing market for desiccant air breathers.

Europe will dominate market revenue in 2031, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 6%.

Windmills – wind power generation is anticipated to lose around 226 BPS over the next ten years.

The use of desiccant air breathers in minerals & metals processing is anticipated to gain around 64 BPS by 2031.

The market in Germany and the U.K. is expected to progress at a CAGR of close to 7% through 2031.

The U.S. market is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than6% over the next ten years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand was hit, and the market witnessed a growth rate of -7.2% in 2020, with things likely to come back to normal by the second half of 2021.

Key Segments of Market

Silica Content < 0.5 lb Desiccant Air Breathers 5 – 1.5 lb Desiccant Air Breathers 5 – 2.5 lb Desiccant Air Breathers 5 – 3.5 lb Desiccant Air Breathers > 3.5 lb Desiccant Air Breathers

Max. Water Capacity < 1 fl oz. Desiccant Air Breathers 1 – 5 fl oz. Desiccant Air Breathers 5 – 10 fl oz. Desiccant Air Breathers 10 – 15 fl oz. Desiccant Air Breathers 15 – 20 fl oz. Desiccant Air Breathers > 20 fl oz. Desiccant Air Breathers

Working Environment Disposable Stationary Applications Limited Space Applications High Humidity / High Dust Applications Extreme Environment Applications High Vibration Applications Heavy Duty Applications Caustic Fumes/Gaseous Applications

Application Desiccant Air Breathers for Gear Boxes Desiccant Air Breathers for Hydraulic Fluid Reservoirs Desiccant Air Breathers for Bulk Storage Tanks Desiccant Air Breathers for Oil Drums Desiccant Air Breathers for Oil-Filled Transformers Desiccant Air Breathers for Other Fluid Reservoirs

End Use Desiccant Air Breathers for Wash-Down Areas Desiccant Air Breathers for Pulp & Paper Processing Desiccant Air Breathers for Timber Processing Desiccant Air Breathers for Windmills and Wind Power Generation Desiccant Air Breathers for Construction & Mining Equipment Desiccant Air Breathers for Minerals & Metals Processing Desiccant Air Breathers for Material Handling & Hoisting Equipment Desiccant Air Breathers for Agriculture & Forestry Equipment Desiccant Air Breathers for Industrial & Manufacturing Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)



