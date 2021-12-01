Sunflower Lecithin Market To Expand With Significant CAGR During 2031

Sunflower lecithin has also been replaced in multiple end use industries in place of soy lecithin. Non-GMO nature of sunflower lecithin can be attributed to this shift in the market. Sunflower lecithin is expected to experience impressive growth during the coming years and conquer share of share of multiple lecithin sources during the forecast period.

Sunflower lecithin market has been growing at a significant rate during the recent years. The market has also seen multiple new reforms during the recent years. The demand for sunflower lecithin has been gaining ground in the lecithin market.

Sunflower Lecithin Market: Dynamics

The growing inclination towards sunflower lecithin revolves around the low GMO prevalence in the market. This has been a supplemental factor to increase the usage of sunflower lecithin in the bakery and confectionery industry.

Bakery and confectionery account for large share in the demand from the food and beverages industry, and is expected to significantly increase during the coming years. The growing demand from the bakery industry due to specific applications of sunflower lecithin and better performance in comparison with other alternatives is expected to increase the demand for sunflower lecithin.

Sunflower Lecithin Market: Key Players

The global sunflower lecithin market is fragmented in nature, with a large number of regional and international market. Prominent players in the market are Cargill inc., Lipoid, Imcopa Food Ingredients, GIIAVA, Lekithos, and Bunge Lecithins among others.

The sunflower lecithin market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional and domestic players which offer similar products. These companies have been trying to gain their position in the local market through collaboration with the food processing and bakery industry. The local and domestic players have also opted to connect with regional distributors and suppliers to increase their foothold in the market.

While multiple top players in the market have obtained organic labels for their product offering, small and medium level players are lacking in the labels. Obtaining organic labelling is expected to be a key factor in determining the preference of the end-use companies in the food ingredients and additives market.

The companies leveraging quality of the products and organic & clean labels are expected to gain significant increase in demand in their domestic as well as international markets.

Sunflower Lecithin Market: Segmentation

The sunflower lecithin market can be segmented on the basis of nature and end use industry

On the basis of nature, the sunflower lecithin market can be segmented into:

Conventional

Organic

On the basis of end use industry, the Sunflower Lecithin market can be segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Neutraceuticals

Others

