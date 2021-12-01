Stressing On R&D Efforts To Amplify Squalane Market Growth By 2031

Squalane boosts the hydration of the skin due to which the skin appears clear and brighter. The squalane market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors ruling the market. Majority of the squalane demand comes from personal care and pharmaceutical industries as the product serves numerous applications within these industries. The squalane market is likely to boost ahead with a higher single-digit CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Squalane is derived by hydrogenation of squalene which is obtained from shark liver oil. It is often classified as a dry emollient, and fast-spreading which offers a smooth and soft feel to the skin. Squalane has superior anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties that enhance the skin lipid layer.

Squalane Market: Market Dynamics

The key driving factor of the squalane market is its extensive usage in the personal care and cosmetics industry as it is an excellent moisturizer and leaves skin plump and soft. Increasing demand for the skinconditioners and anti-aging cosmetic creams has led to the rapid growth of the squalane market.

Moreover, growing demand in the pharmaceutical industries is also elevating the growth of the squalane market since it is extensively used in ointment bases as a spreading agent. The improved lifestyle of the consumers have also added value to the overall consumption of squalane. Squalane is also used in health supplements which include alkylglycerols which are consumed to prevent infections, colds, and viruses, thereby resulting in the growth of the squalane market. Severe circumstances such as asthma, psoriasis, and arthritis may also be improved by the supplement.

Squalane Market: Market stakeholders

Key market stakeholders in the global squalane market are Wilshire Technologies, VESTAN, Nucelis, Parchem fine and Specialty Chemicals, Macrocare Tech, Maypro Industries, Kishimoto Special Liver Oil, Majestic Mountain Sage, Green Health, Biosynthis, Gracefruit, BOC Sciences, Sophim, Sea Dragon, Amyris, Arista Industries, Maruha Nichiro. The squalane market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the squalane market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The squalane market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, type, grade and application.

Squalane Market: Segmentation

Based on the type, the squalane market is segmented as:

Phyto Squalane

Synthetic Squalane

Shark Squalane

Based on the grade, the squalane market is segmented as:

Pharma grade

Food grade

Cosmetic grade

Based on application, the squalane Market is segmented as:

Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry Skincare products Haircare products Fragrance and deodorants Color Cosmetics Bath, soaps, and detergents Sun Care Products Shave/After Shave Products

Nutraceutical

Dietary Supplement

Others

Based on the region, the squalane market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

