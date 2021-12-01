Surgical Equipment Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Surgical Equipment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market was valued at USD 10.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD 20.3 billion by 2025. Global surgical equipment market is expected to experience brisk growth due to rise in demand for nominal hostile surgeries over the forecast period. Novel technologies such as robot and power assisted medical tools introduction in recent past is estimated to further enhance industry growth.

Surgical tools are medicinal devices that serve some specific need during any surgery. These devices allow the physical alteration of biological tissue to deliver access to internal body parts. This equipment’s are tools that are used to complete functions such as suturing cutting, holding, dissecting, retracting, or grasping. These instruments are hand handled or sometimes power based robotic devices. Technologies viz. robotic based medical devices and minimally invasive medical equipment development are presumed to be key driving factors for the surgical equipment market. Rise in aged population coupled with increase in medical processes is estimated to fuel the growth over the forecast period. Modernization in operating devices which provide improved & better outcomes along with increase in demand for less complicated procedures are some important success factors that are expected to contribute for the global growth over the six year period. Growth in adaptation and approval for arthroscopy and minimal invasive procedures usages due to convenience is expected to further complement the market growth.

Surgical Equipment/Instruments Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Surgical Sutures and Staplers

Handheld Surgical Devices

Forceps and Spatulas

Retractors

Dilators

Graspers

Auxiliary Instruments

Cutter Instruments

Others

Electrosurgical Devices

Surgical Equipment/Instruments Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Neurosurgery

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Wound Closure

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Others

Key Players Insights covered in these report

Smith & Nephew PLC

Zimmer holdings

Ethicon

Alcon Laboratories

Stryker Corporation

Conmed Corporation and many others

Surgical Equipment/Instruments Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

