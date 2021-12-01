LCD Display Technology to Represent Robust Growth for Automotive Smart Display Market – Fact.MR Study

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

Market Taxonomy

Display Size 3”-5”

6”-10”

>10” Display Technology LCD

TFT-LCD

Others Application Advanced Instrument Cluster Display

Centre Stack Touchscreen Display

Rear Seat Entertainment Touchscreen Display

Others Vehicle Type Compact Passenger Cars

Mid-sized Passenger Cars

Premium Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

The rising demand for advanced functions including multimedia system, navigation, connected car features and assistance features for drivers improving driver-to-vehicle communication is boosting the use of smart display in automotive. OEMs are also increasingly investing in the research and development to enhance car features and improve display technologies. This Fact.MR report discusses key prospects for growth of global automotive smart display market during the forecast period, 2017-2022, offering pragmatic insights to lead market players towards devising & implementing informed strategies.

Scope

The scope of the report is to analyze the global automotive smart displays market for the period 2017-2022 and give readers an accurate, unbiased analysis. Automotive smart display manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders in the overall automotive market can benefit from the insights offered in this report. The comprehensive analysis offered in the report can also be of interest to leading automotive journals and trade magazines.

Summary

The report begins with a concise summary of the global automotive smart displays market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, giving users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global automotive smart displays market.

Overview

The next section is an overview of the global automotive smart displays market. This includes the introduction to the market and a standard definition of the product – automotive smart display. In this section, year-over-year growth and market value is offered to readers. Year-over-year growth gives readers a broader picture on growth patterns during the forecast period.

The next section of the report offers a thorough description of the latest macroeconomic factors that have a bearing on the global automotive smart displays market. Considering the interconnectedness of the automotive smart display market to global automotive market and, in general, the global economy, readers will get valuable insights on how international developments impact this market.

In a bid to keep readers up-to-date on the latest developments in the global automotive smart displays market, the report offers readers a roundup of the latest trends impacting the market. As the automotive sector is ever-evolving, staying abreast with latest trends and developments is paramount to formulating key business strategies. Information on supply chain, cost structure, pricing analysis, raw material sourcing, and list of distributors are offered to readers in this section.

Considering the wide scope of the global automotive smart display market, the report provides in-depth insights, segment-wise analysis and forecast. The market is categorized on the basis of display size, display vehicle type, application, vehicle type and region. The segmentation analysis also provides country-wise forecast on all the major market parameters.

The concluding section of the report profiles companies operating in the global automotive smart displays market. Companies of all sizes, including market leaders, established players, and market entrants are profiled in this section. The competitive intelligence offers information on company overview and other important parameters, such as product offerings and key financials.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global automotive smart display market through 2022, which include

AU Optronics Corp.

Alpine Electronics

DENSO Corp.

Visteon Corporation

Continental AG.

LG Display Co.Ltd.

Japan Display Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Yazaki Corporation

Valeo SA

6 Forecast Highlights on Global Automotive Smart Display Market

Europe is expected to dominate the global automotive smart display market throughout 2017 to 2022. By the end of 2022, Europe is projected to reach nearly US$ 1,710 million value. Increasing demand for comfort, convenience and safety in automobiles is contributing towards the growth of Europe automotive smart display market. North America is anticipated to be the second most lucrative region in the global automotive smart display market. The region is poised to showcase moderate growth during the forecast period. The demand for 6-10 inches smart displays is the highest. This segment will continue to remain lucrative during the forecast period. LCD smart display technology will gain momentum, reaching nearly US$ 2,400 million revenue by the end of 2022. Advanced Instrument Cluster Display and Center Stack Touchscreen Display will collectively account for two-fifth of revenue share on global revenues by 2017 end. Light commercial vehicles are projected to emerge as the largest segment by vehicle type. Heavy commercial vehicles will also emerge as the second largest users of the automotive smart display.

