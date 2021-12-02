Artisan-Made Home Linen and Decor

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Block Print Lumbar Pillow

A lumbar Pillow gives extra back support in a chair or couch. House of Vira got a stylish Block Print Lumbar Pillow with a variety of hues and patterns. Our Block Print Lumbar Pillow adds charm to your home decor. We use lightweight and soft materials for comfortable use. Lumbar pillows provide relief for people suffering from back pain. It can be used by anyone also it is a great way to prevent future back pain. Our pillow got hand block printed by artisans of Rajasthan, using a traditional printing technique. We use 100% cotton slub weave, which can add depth and comfort to any room.

Cotton Sheets

House of Vira’s earth-friendly color and pedigree let you sleep easily. We used only 100% organic and sustainable long-staple cotton. Our cotton sheets can be used as coverlets or light bed covers or to create an extra layer of comfort under a quilt, duvet or comforter. If you like the durability and luxury of hotel bedsheets, then you’ll definitely adore our comfortable cotton sheets. Our sheets don’t fade and retain softness for a lifetime. Hand blocks printed on our sheets are done by artisans of Jaipur using complex wooden blocks.

Rugs

With rugs, you can add texture and color to your space and elevate home decor in a truly fascinating and unique way. House of Vira’s rugs are the most intricate and fine works of craft. Each rug is handwoven on a traditional loom by artisans of Jaipur. Each rug usually takes 30 days or more to be crafted due to the involvement of tassel detailing on both ends with a vibrant pattern in a bold color palette. It is reversible with the same pattern on both sides.

Quilt



House of Vira’s cotton quilt is ideal for year-round usage. A quilt keeps you snug and warm during the colder months or during summers when AC is on. It is ideal for the houses which get too hot at night under a heavy duvet with the radiator on. It can also be used as a bed cover or as a coverlet or in place of a duvet or comforter. Each quilt is made by hand block printed by artisans of Jaipur using a complex carved wooden block, hand-sewn in a running stitch, also known as Kantha stitching.



Throw

House of Vira’s hand-woven block printed cotton throw is a perfect addition to modern home decor. It can be spread across the couch or the bed. Our throw features a motif block printed on cotton fabric that is woven on a loom by artisans of Jaipur. Our throw can be used as a colorful addition to your living room and as a chic fashion accessory.