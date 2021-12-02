Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: Identify New Growth Opportunities Relates to Your Business

Illinois, United States, 2021-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The global point of care molecular diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 1440.2 Million by 2023 from USD 725.5 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.7%.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

Growth in the point-of-care (POC) molecular diagnostics market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing worldwide prevalence of infectious diseases, rising focus on decentralized diagnostics, and the growing demand for CLIA-waived molecular POC tests.

By product, the assays & kits segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018

On the basis of product & service, point of care molecular diagnostics market is broadly segmented into assays & kits, instruments/analyzers, software & services. The assays & kits segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2018 and is also projected to grow at highest CAGR in the global POC Molecular Diagnostics Market during the forecast period. An increasing number of assays and kits in this market have been granted the CLIA-waived status, which defines that the product can be used for decentralized settings or nontraditional laboratories, including physicians’ offices, emergency rooms, and health department clinics. As a result, their applications have increased, making them the largest segment.

RT-PCR technology segment is expected to account for largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of technology, point of care molecular diagnostics market is broadly segmented into RT-PCR, INAAT, and other technologies. The RT-PCR segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global POC Molecular Diagnostics Market in 2018. RT-PCR is a highly cost-effective and preferred technology for POC settings that allows for the concurrent monitoring of expression levels of multiple genetic messages. Such benefits are driving the growth of the RT PCR segment.

Based on application, the respiratory segment is expected to account for largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis application, point of care molecular diagnostics market is broadly segmented into respiratory diseases, hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), oncology, hepatitis, and other applications (meningococcal meningitis, malaria, herpes simplex virus, Ebola, Zika virus). The respiratory application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global POC Molecular Diagnostics Market in 2018. Growth in this market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of influenza and TB and the rising demand for the early diagnosis and detection of these diseases, especially in emerging countries.

Based on end user, the physician offices segment is expected to account for largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of end users, the point of care molecular diagnostics market is broadly segmented into physician offices, hospital EDs and ICUs, research institutes, and other end users. The physician offices segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market. This share can be attributed to the increased preference for CLIA-waived tests for influenza diagnostics and faster turnaround time of POC molecular assay tests.

North America is expected to dominate the POC Molecular Diagnostics Market in 2018

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global POC Molecular Diagnostics Market. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing number of CLIA product approvals, and rising government initiatives to support the adoption of POC molecular diagnostics in this region are driving the market growth.

Some of the key players in the global POC Molecular Diagnostics Market are Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Biomerieux SA (France), and Danaher (US). Product development was the major strategy adopted by these major players to maintain their leadership position in the global POC Molecular Diagnostics Market.