Wi-Fi Chipset Market Set to Grow at the Fastest Rate- Time to Grow your Revenue

The report “Wi-Fi Chipset Market with COVID-19 Impact By IEEE Standard (802.11be, 802.11ax, 802.11ac), End-use application (Consumer, Smarthome, AR/VR, Networking Devices), Band, MIMO configuration, Vertical and Geography – Forecast 2026” The Wi-Fi chipset market was valued at USD 19.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 25.2 billion by 2026; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2021–2026

The major factors driving the growth of the Wi-Fi chipset market are Growing number of public Wi-Fi hotspots, adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), growth of Wi-Fi in enterprise and business, rising need for faster data transfer and significant increase in the internet penetration rate. However, several factors, such as the decline in the shipment of tablets and PCs over the last few years and long standardization and certification time, are hindering the growth of the Wi-Fi chipset market. Moreover, increase in coexistence issues with LTE in LTE-U due to the use of 5 GHz band is a major challenge for Wi-Fi chipset manufacturers.

MU-MIMO configuration is projected to witness the highest CAGR for the forecast period

MU-MIMO are expected to hold a major share during the forecast period. The growing penetration of MU-MIMO Wi-Fi chipsets in enterprise and consumer access point equipment is expected to be the major driver for its growth during the initial years of commercialization. The adoption of these chipsets in smartphones, 4K TVs, and gaming consoles is expected to accelerate the growth of the MU-MIMO Wi-Fi segment during the latter half of the forecast period.

802.11ax to account for largest share of Wi-Fi chipset market during forecast period

802.11ax is expected to witness rapid growth in the overall Wi-Fi chipset market. This standard is expected to offer the highest spectral efficiency among all other existing IEEE 802.11 standards and is predicted to have a top speed of around 10 Gbps (as tested by Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)). However, to meet the emerging demands for faster speed, a new amendment standard—IEEE 802.11be – Extremely High Throughput (EHT), also known as Wi-Fi 7—is anticipated to be released in March 2021. This new additional 6 GHz band with new features, including speeds up to 320-MHz bandwidth, will help achieve the target of EHT—a maximum throughput of at least 30 Gbps. It will find applications in high-throughput and low-latency services, such as 4K/8K video streaming, AR/VR applications, and online gaming.

Tri band will have highest growth in coming years

The tri band segment is expected to account for a 24% share of the overall Wi-Fi chipset market by 2026. The high growth of the tri-band Wi-Fi chipset segment is attributed to the use of 802.11ac in smartphones and Wi-Fi access point equipment. The upcoming 802.11ax or Wi-Fi 6 is expected to provide 160 MHz channel widths to accommodate data-hungry applications over the 6 GHz band; it could lead to the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 and next-generation security of WPA3

Consumer electronics vertical is expected to hold the largest share in 2026

With the emergence of several smart appliances that can connect to the internet and smartphones, the IoT technology market for the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness healthy growth, and so is the Wi-Fi chipset market. Therefore, it tends to hold the major share of the Wi-Fi chipset market during the forecast period. Similarly, wide coverage range, fewer access points, minimized costs, and simplified network deployment are the factors fueling the demand for Wi-Fi 6 in enterprises, which was the second-largest market for Wi-Fi chipsets in 2020.

APAC is attributed to grow at the highest CAGR in the Wi-Fi chipset market during ther forecast period (2021-2026)

APAC accounted for the largest share of the global Wi-Fi chipset market and is expected to become the largest market for Wi-Fi chipsets by 2026, accounting for an estimated 50% share of the market, in terms of volume There are several consumer electronics product manufacturers operating in China, South Korea, and Japan, such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), ZTE Corporation (China), and Sony Corporation (Japan). The large pool of consumer electronics manufacturers and low-cost manufacturing of Wi-Fi chipsets in China have led to the largest share of Asia Pacific in the Wi-Fi chipset market.

Key Market Players

The Wi-Fi chipset market was dominated by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Broadcom Inc. (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated. (US).

