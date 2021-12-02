Contrast Media Injectors Market – Future Growth Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Contrast Media Injectors Market by Product (Injector Systems (CT Injector, MRI Injector), Consumables (Injector Heads, Syringes), Accessories), Application (Radiology, Interventional Cardiology), & End Users (Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Contrast Media Injectors Market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2024 from USD 1.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer and CVD; a large number of approvals for contrast agents; and increasing investments, funds, and grants by government organizations are driving the growth of the Contrast Media Injectors Market. However, the high cost of contrast media injectors and consumables & accessories is restraining the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of the contrast media injector market

Based on the product, the contrast media injectors market is segmented into injector systems, consumables, and accessories. The consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate in this segment can be attributed to the growing requirement of consumables to maintain safety and hygienic conditions during diagnostic procedures

The radiology segment will continue to dominate the contrast media injector applications market during the forecast period

Based on application, the contrast media injectors market is segmented into radiology, interventional radiology, and interventional cardiology. In 2018, the radiology segment accounted for the largest share of the contrast media injectors market. The rising number of radiology procedures using contrast media is driving the growth of this application segment.

The diagnostic imaging centers had the second largest market share of the contrast media injector end-user market during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the contrast media injectors market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers. The key factors contributing to the growth of diagnostic imaging centers is the increase in the number of private imaging centers (fueled by the rising demand for early diagnosis and diagnostic imaging) and lack of imaging modalities in small and mid-scale hospitals.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Contrast Media Injector market in 2018, while the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Geographically, the contrast media injector market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to factors such as the rising R&D investments and favorable demographic scenario in China, rising aging population and cancer incidence in Japan, growing investment in the Indian radiology market, and increasing focus of market players & increasing government support to strengthen healthcare service delivery in other countries are driving the growth of this regional segment.

Key Market Players

Major players in this market include Bayer Ag (Germany), Bracco Imaging S.P.A (Italy), Guerbet Group (France), Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd (Japan), Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd. (Sinomdt) (China), APOLLO RT Co. Ltd. (Hongkong), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd (China), Shenzen Seacrown Electromechanical Co Ltd. (China), and Medtron AG (Germany).