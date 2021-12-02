Cryogenic Submerged Motor Pumps Market Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2031 -End

The cryogenic submerged motor pumps market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,762.4 million in 2020 and add value worth US$ 714.4 million during the forecast period. Pre-COVID-19 forecast of the cryogenic submerged motor pumps market pegged at a CAGR of 3.5% for the period of 2020-2030. However, the market is expected to face a downtrend in 2020 till the COVID-19 subsides.

As the global fleet of natural gas vehicles (NGVs) grows, there has been a significant upsurge in the production of natural gas. For instance, in 2019, the US natural gas production grew by 9.8 billion cubic feet per day which is accounted for around 10% growth as compared to the previous year. This in turn, has boosted the export of the natural gas through both pipelines and as liquefied natural gas (LNG) which has caused a major upswing in the transportation of these gases. In 2019, the US exported a total of 12.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, recording a 22% hike as compared to previous year. This has boosted demand for cryogenic submerged motor pumps, as these pumps play a vital role in the transportation of natural gas.

However, the coronavirus pandemic is creating a hindrance in the market growth. China, the largest importer of natural gas is witnessing a major decrease in consumption and transfer of LNG due to COVID-19 pandemic. The result is limiting the adoption of cryogenic submerged motor pumps in the nations and other regions.

Key Takeaways of the Cryogenic Submerged Motor Pumps Market Study

The global cryogenic submerged motor pumps market is expected to grow at a volume CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period and expand 1.4X by 2030.

Centrifugal pumps continue to hold maximum value share and are projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 625 million during the forecast period.

Oil & gas emerge as key end-use industry and is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 3.1% through 2030. However, the segment is expected to lose 164 BPS from its market share by the end of the forecast period.

LNG remains a key application area of cryogenic submerged motor pumps and is expected to account for a majority share of the total market value. This category is projected to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 415 million during the forecast period.

Europe continues to hold maximum share of the global market value. However, the regional market is expected to lose 205 BPS from its market value share by the end of forecast period.

Key Segments of the Cryogenic Submerged Motor Pumps Market

Fact.MR’s study on the cryogenic submerged motor pumps market offers information divided into three key segments-product, end-use, and application across six regions. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

Centrifugal Pumps

Reciprocating Pumps

End Use

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Mining

Others

Application

LNG

LPG

Industrial Gases

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

