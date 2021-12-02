Polymer Concrete Market by Class, Type, Application, End-Use Industries and Region – Global Forecast to 2022

PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Polymer Concrete Market size was valued at USD 417.4 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 641.9 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2016 has been considered the base year and 2022 as the forecast year to estimate the polymer concrete market size.

The objectives of the study are:

To analyze and forecast the global polymer concrete market, in terms of value and volume

To provide detailed information about the key growth factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze and forecast the size of the market on the basis of class, type, application, and end-use industry

To estimate and forecast the market size on the basis of six regions, namely, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America

To estimate and forecast the polymer concrete market at country-level in each of the regions

To analyze the market opportunities and competitive landscape of the market

To analyze competitive developments such as new product launches & developments, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures & partnerships in the polymer concrete market

To strategically identify and profile the key market players and analyze their core competencies*

Different secondary sources, such as company websites, encyclopedias, directories, and databases such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Businessweek, Factiva, and OneSource have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive, commercial study of the global polymer concrete market. Primary sources, including experts from related industries, have been interviewed to verify and collect critical information and assess prospects of the market. The top-down approach has been implemented to validate the market size in terms of value. With data triangulation procedures and validation of data through primaries, the exact values of the overall parent market size and individual market sizes have been determined and confirmed in this study.

The polymer concrete market has a diversified and established ecosystem of upstream players, such as raw material suppliers, and downstream stakeholders, such as manufacturers, vendors, end users, and government organizations.

This study answers several questions for stakeholders, primarily, which market segments they should focus upon during the next two to five years to prioritize their efforts and investments. These stakeholders include polymer concrete manufacturers such as BASF (Germany), Sika (Switzerland), Mapei (Italy), Fosroc (UK), Dow Chemical (US), SAUEREISEN (US), Kwik Bond Polymers (US), Dudick (US), ErgonArmor (US), and Crown Polymers (US).

Key Target Audience:

Regional Manufacturers’ Associations

Raw Material Manufacturers

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Polymer Concrete

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

