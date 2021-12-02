Meat Segment is Projected to Account for the Largest Share in Batter & Breader Premixes Market

Posted on 2021-12-02 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

The Batter & Breader Premixes Market size is estimated to be valued USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to an increasing inclination towards low-carb gluten free products.

Download PDF Brochure

By batter application, the meat segment accounted for the highest market share as well as the highest growth rate in the Batter & breader premixes market.

Breader premix products are experiencing huge demand in applications involving chicken, beef, and pork. They are widely utilized in several chicken products, as they provide the desirable textural characteristics. Thus, in response to the growing demand for these products, breader premix users in the foodservice industry are prominently demanding breader premix products as well as focusing on offering new breader-coated meat products to their customers.

Meat products is the major application of batter premixes, in the global market. Consumables such as chicken nuggets and pork schnitzel are gaining popularity in the batter premixes application market. This enhances and the coating and taste of the meat products. Moreover, the batter premixes improves the flavor, texture, and color of pork and chicken products. It also enhances the overall cooking process.

As a result of such functional and palatable advantages of the batter premixes, the products are increasing demand from the consumers in the major countries such as Canada, US, and UK. Due to these fact, the growth for meat batter premixes is accelerated in the global market.

Make an Inquiry

Key players are Kerry Group (Ireland), Bunge Limited (US), Newly Weds Foods, Inc. (US), McCormick & Company (US), Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Blendex Company (US), Breading & Coating Ltd (UK), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Euroma (Netherlands), House-Autry Mills (US), BRATA Produktions (Germany), Solina Group (France), Prima Limited (Singapore), Bowman Ingredients (UK), and Coalescence LLC (US), and others.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution