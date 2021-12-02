Meat Segment is Projected to Account for the Largest Share in Batter & Breader Premixes Market

The Batter & Breader Premixes Market size is estimated to be valued USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to an increasing inclination towards low-carb gluten free products.

By batter application, the meat segment accounted for the highest market share as well as the highest growth rate in the Batter & breader premixes market.

Breader premix products are experiencing huge demand in applications involving chicken, beef, and pork. They are widely utilized in several chicken products, as they provide the desirable textural characteristics. Thus, in response to the growing demand for these products, breader premix users in the foodservice industry are prominently demanding breader premix products as well as focusing on offering new breader-coated meat products to their customers.

Meat products is the major application of batter premixes, in the global market. Consumables such as chicken nuggets and pork schnitzel are gaining popularity in the batter premixes application market. This enhances and the coating and taste of the meat products. Moreover, the batter premixes improves the flavor, texture, and color of pork and chicken products. It also enhances the overall cooking process.

As a result of such functional and palatable advantages of the batter premixes, the products are increasing demand from the consumers in the major countries such as Canada, US, and UK. Due to these fact, the growth for meat batter premixes is accelerated in the global market.

Key players are Kerry Group (Ireland), Bunge Limited (US), Newly Weds Foods, Inc. (US), McCormick & Company (US), Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Blendex Company (US), Breading & Coating Ltd (UK), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Euroma (Netherlands), House-Autry Mills (US), BRATA Produktions (Germany), Solina Group (France), Prima Limited (Singapore), Bowman Ingredients (UK), and Coalescence LLC (US), and others.