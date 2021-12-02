Physical Security Market Size worth $120.3 billion by 2025 | Report by MarketsandMarkets

The report “Physical Security Market Size by Component (Systems (PACS, PSIM, PIAM, Video Surveillance, Fire and Life Safety) and Services (ACAAS, VSAAS, Remote Monitoring, Security Systems Integration)), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is expected to grow from USD 93.5 billion in 2020 to USD 120.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. The major drivers for the physical security include the rising incidents of terror attacks, technological advancements and deployment of wireless technology in security systems, increasing use of Internet Protocol (IP)-based cameras for video surveillance, implementation of mobile-based access control, and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-based security systems with cloud computing platforms.

The security systems integration services in the services segment is expected to lead the physical security market in 2020.

Security systems integration is an important service in the implementation of a physical security strategy, as it involves the collective use of a variety of components or subsystems as one large system. System integrators provide solutions based on the size and complexity of the security to be provided. The demand for integrators of security systems is growing rapidly, owing to the deployment of diverse security strategies in organizations of all sizes across the globe.

Large enterprises is expected to hold the highest market shareduring the forecast period.

The large enterprises segment is expected to hold the highest market share. These enterprises were the early adopters of physical security solutions and services, as they have larger revenue pool to spend and a larger infrastructure to be protected. Large enterprises need complex and highly scalable security systems and services in comparison to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). These customers operate across multiple locations in different geographies, hence they require a solution, which offers elevated integration capabilities and is capable of large-scale seamless integration of security operations. In addition to the complexity and requirements, large enterprises are at high risk for breaches and other cyber and physical crimes. The combination of the complexity and high risks require large systems that are fully integrated and can utilize the best and the most reliable technology.

Retail vertical is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Physical security systems and services play an important role in the retail vertical and security is one of the top priorities for retailers. In the retail vertical, it is crucial to ensure workplace safety, prevent business interruption, and avoid financial loss. The number of retail stores and malls in urban areas has increased drastically over the last few years. Investing in access control systems as a solution for security needs provide numerous long-term benefits, such as reduced retail losses, maximized store profits, lowered insurance rates, and most importantly decrease in the number of theft cases.

Asia Pacific (Asia Pacific) to grow with the fastest CAGR share during the forecast period.

As per the geographic analysis, APAC to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Security systems are expected to witness increasing adoption in APAC as the countries in the region are emerging economies with a growing number of manufacturing bases, and there is also a constant risk of terror threats in the region. The market in APAC has high growth potential, owing to the increased security concerns, especially in India and China, and governments in these countries have started investing heavily in security. Furthermore, emerging economies are working toward improving their infrastructure, which is further expected to lead to the high growth of the physical security market. The rising adoption of access control systems in SMEs, hospitality businesses, airports, ATMs, banks, residential buildings, and religious places, among others are expected to drive the physical security market.

Key Players:

The major vendors covered in the physical security market include ADT Inc. (US), Bosch Building Technologies, (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc., (US), Johnson Controls International plc, (US), Anixter International Inc. (US), Genetec (Canada), Secom Co., Ltd (Japan), G4S plc (UK), Pelco by Schneider Electric (US), Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (US), Kastle Systems (US), Hikvision Digital Technology Co.,Ltd. (China), STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions, Inc. (US), and Axis Communications (Sweden).

