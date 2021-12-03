Procedure Trays Market Current Impact, and Holistic View With Industry Footprint By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 3 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Procedure Trays Market report offers the latest industry trends, technological alteration and forecast data. A deep-dive view of Procedure Trays industry based on its size, growth, development plans, and opportunities is offered by this report. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, Procedure Trays barriers, and feasibility study are the vital aspects evaluated in this report.

The Global Procedure Trays Market is projected to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2025 owing to the rising number of surgeries worldwide. The procedure trays are also known as custom procedure trays and are defined as a pre-packaged collection of medical objects. These are the disposable objects offered to the surgeons at the time of surgeries. Especially the designed procedure trays differ from surgery to surgery. They are dependent on the surgery content, layout and the wrapping style as required by the surgical team to reduce the setup time and cost, risk of contamination, and surgical waste.

Increase in popularity of the procedure trays among the medical practitioners is predicted to be a major procedure trays industry driver in the forecast period. Moreover, the growing demand from patients for the non-invasive surgeries is expected to impact the procedure trays market growth with a CAGR of 10.5%. The surgeons save a lot of time for surgeries and the setup time required for an operation with the help of the procedure trays. The saved time help surgeons to work proficiently on the operations and improve the operation planning. The operation theatre logistics are streamlined identical to activities of the logistics department. Time-saving is enabled on a number of tasks like placing of right medical tools on the right place and at the right time. In short, effective supply of procedure trays on the right time benefits the hospitals to simplify their logistics and reduce on costs.

Nowadays, patients prefer the minimally invasive or pain free surgeries due to the greater risk of infections. The use of prepacked kit assists in control and prevention of infectious diseases. Additionally, non-invasive surgeries help to shorten the hospital stay period, which saves patient’s time and his medical cost. Furthermore, governments across the globe are encouraging the use of disposable sterile instruments to infection-free surgeries. This is expected to boost the market in near future. Also the rising number of surgeries and the demand for modern logistics and inventory management is observed to increase in future.

The hospitals are restricted to store large stock of medical supplies due to procedure trays. This avoids the expiry of products and promotes better surgery material to the patients. The purchase and administrative departments do not require to contact large number of suppliers due to the growing prevalence of procedure trays. This results in saving of administration and procurement costs.

Procedure trays industry is categorized on the basis of product type, end-use and geography. Based on product type, the market is divided into Operating Room, Angiography, Ophthalmology, etc. On the basis of end-use, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, other healthcare facilities. Geographically, the procedure trays market is segmented as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the procedure trays industry due to excellent health care infrastructure with technologically enhanced practice, higher spending power of consumers, strict regulations and the existence of key market players.

The prominent procedure trays industry players profiled here are Boston Scientific Corp., CareFusion Corp., Covidien AG, C.R. Bard Inc., Hogy Medical Co., Ltd., Medical Action Industries Inc.

