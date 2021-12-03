Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market – Industry-Specific Challenges, Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

Illinois, United States, 2021-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ —

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the q-tof mass spectrometry market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market, peer market, and parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and market sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate the total market size. After that, the market breakdown and data triangulation were done to determine the market size of the segments and sub-segments.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The Q-Tof Mass Spectrometry Market is expected to reach USD 1,009.7 million by 2022 from an estimated USD 698.4 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Key Market Growth Factors:

The key factors that drive the market growth include technological advancements in Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry and stringent government regulations with respect to drug safety. The growing use of Q-TOF mass spectrometers in emerging markets is the key opportunity area, while the dearth of skilled professionals for such high-end instruments could be a challenging factor for the players in this market.

Biotech applications held the largest market share in 2017

Based on application, the Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market has been segmented into, biotech applications, pharmaceutical applications, food and beverage testing, environmental testing, petrochemical applications, and other applications. In 2017, biotech applications accounted for the largest market share. The extensive use of Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry technology in the fields of proteomics and metabolomics and the increase in R&D investments in the biotech industry are the key factors driving the market growth.

North America dominated the market in 2017

North America accounted for the largest share of the Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market in 2017, followed by Europe. The rising adoption of Q-TOF mass spectrometers for several applications in the biopharmaceutical industry, growing funding in the US for the utilization of Q-TOF mass spectrometers, growing research and development pertaining to biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and increasing investment in innovative projects in Canada is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to be one of the leading regions in the market. Factors such as the availability of funds for research in biopharmaceutical & medical fields, the growth of the cosmetics industry in Germany, concerns for food safety, increased investments by the pharmaceuticals industry in the UK, favorable scenario of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry in Italy, expansion of several companies in France, and the strong existence of the food & beverages industry in Spain are the driving factors for the Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market in Europe.

Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), and SCIEX (Subsidiary of Danaher) (US) are the key players in the Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market. Other players involved in this market are Bruker (US) and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).

Waters Corporation (US) dominated the Q-TOF mass spectrometry industry in 2017. The company provides a number of LC Q-TOF mass spectrometry technologies, accessories, and software in the mass spectrometry market. These products find applications in a variety of industries including pharmaceuticals, environmental agencies, food & beverages, as well as in anti-doping testing and research laboratories. To maintain its leading position and increase its customer base in the Q-TOF mass spectrometry industry, the company mainly focuses on expanding its market presence by engaging in expansions and product launches and enhancements.