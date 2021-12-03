Borage Oil Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Borage Oil Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global borage oil market was estimated at 1,500 tons in 2015. Nutraceuticals and bio-based cosmetics are anticipated to be the key factors influencing market growth over the forecast period. The global borage oil market is anticipated to reach USD 54.9 million by 2024. High gamma linolenic acid (GLA) content has resulted in high demand for Borage (starflower) oil despite several other plant oils including evening primrose oil and black currant seed oil containing GLA and providing similar health benefits, borage oil has gained prominence owing to higher GLA content compared to its counterparts. For instance, black current seed oil contains nearly 14% to 17% and evening primrose contains approximately 10% to 15%. On the other hand, GLA content in borage oil is approximately 20% to 25%. GLA is rich in omega-6 fatty acid which is essential for the human body, but the human body is incapable of producing the same by itself which necessitates the external supply of GLA. Borage oil benefits consumers by effectively treating and preventing health disorders pertaining to fatty acid metabolism.

Borage crop is cultivated in several countries for its seed oil. Majorly produced in Canada, New Zealand and the UK, in earlier times it was considered to belong only to the Mediterranean region. The borage oil production varies widely with some years of oversupply and some years of under-supply. Canada, which is one of the major borage seed producers has been highly unstable in the recent times. Favorable weather conditions in Canada have benefitted borage growers to a great extent as it helps them grow good quality seeds at lower costs. Nevertheless, there is a high risk of crop failure due to erratic early frost in the region. Borage seed prices lie in the range of USD 2.5 to 4 per kg and the production varies between 500 to 2000 tons per annum. Such high variations in the raw material supply and their prices are anticipated to be the major restraining the factor affecting market growth.

Global Borage Oil Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 – 2024)

Cosmetics

Medical

Dietary Supplements

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Connoils

Aromex Industries

K. K. Enterprise

Soyatech International

AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.

Nordic Naturals

Borage oil has widespread usage across cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industry witness major demand in the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific borage oil market dominated the market and contributed to over 30% of overall demand in 2015. This huge demand can be ascribed primarily to growing production levels of pharmaceutical drugs, cosmetics and nutraceuticals. Pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturers have been focusing on developing countries such as India, China and Indonesia as their major manufacturing units. This has propelled demand for raw material supplies in the region.

Borage oil market in North America is anticipated to be driven on account of growing demand for natural and organic cosmetics. North America starflower oil market is projected to grow at an estimated CAGR exceeding 5% in the next eight years. Constant efforts by research institutions in order to identify the medical potential of borage oil are anticipated to improve the overall consumption level from 2016 to 2024. Additionally, the region has been concentrating on enhancing starflower oil consumption in food application such as functional food additives and dietary supplements.

