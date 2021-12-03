Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2025

The Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market is expected to be valued at USD 13.9 billion with CAGR of 16.7% over the forecast period. Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a severe disease that causes overall damage to lungs, digestive systems and other organs in the body. In this state, CF affects the cells that are responsible for sweat, mucus digestive and fluid juices. These juices are normally thin and slippery but patients suffering from cystic fibrosis experience thick blockage in lungs and other organs, as this affects the cells that regulate digestive and fluid juices causing them to become an obstacle rather than carriers. The cells instead of acting as a lubricant become sticky and thick, thus blocking up lungs, pancreas and other organs in the body. Medically this disease is termed as mucoviscidosis.

The major driving factors of this market rely significantly on extensive R&D. As the ongoing R&D activities have boosted the CF therapeutics market and witnesses a lucrative growth in the upcoming years. The other driving factors like awareness for cystic fibrosis therapy, technological advancements in R&D attribute to the success of market growth. However, high costs of treatment and R&D, entangled pathophysiology, rising rate in genetic mutation are some factors that may cause to hinder the market growth.

Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • Pancreatic enzyme supplements
  • Mucolytics
  • Bronchodilators
  • CFTR modulator

Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • Oral drugs
  • Inhaled drugs

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

  • Novartis International
  • Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals
  • Genentech
  • Gilead Sciences
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa

