Polydextrose Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

The Polydextrose Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global polydextrose market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 5.6% from 2014 to 2025. Polydextrose is a substance that can be widely used as food supplement and in prebiotic dietary fibers. Growing awareness on improving the digestive health in the matured and emerging economies including Europe and North America is anticipated to drive the global demand. Increasing use of prebiotics in dietary supplements & functional foods is estimated to provide a substantial share concerning product innovation and development. In addition, increasing product use in food & beverage market on account of increasing anxieties concerning obesity is estimated to boost the growth.

Growing advantages regarding to health has augmented the demand of polydextrose across the globe and has exaggerated the market in the past few years. This substance helps in reduction of fats, weight management, and rising satiety. Rising polydextrose use in nutrition, bakery, beverages and confectionaries is expected to drive the market demand over the forecast period. Increasing usage and rising health awareness in various sectors including food and beverages, functional food and confectionaries is anticipated to drive the global market. Rising use of prebiotics in the dairy industry on account of higher monetary profits is anticipated to boost the global demand for polydextrose over the forecast period. However, high investment and additional costs involved in the R&D of substances coupled with strict rules and regulation for the labeling and registration of new substances in the Europe and U.S. are expected to hinder market development over the forecast period.

Polydextrose Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Powder

Liquid

Polydextrose Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Nutritional Food

Bakery & Confectionary

Beverages

Cultured Dairy

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Abbott Nutrition

Roquette America

Clasado

Jarrow Formulas

Beneo-Orafti SA

FrieslandCampina Domo

Polydextrose Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

