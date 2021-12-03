Vascular Closure Devices Market to Represent $1.3 billion Opportunities in Medical Devices Industry

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Vascular Closure Devices Market by Type (Passive Approximators, Active Approximators, External Hemostatic Devices), Access (Femoral, Radial), Procedure (Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology/Vascular Surgery) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Vascular Closure Devices Market is projected to USD 1.3 billion by 2026 from USD 0.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Large number of approvals for vascular closure devices, high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing prevalence of obesity, increasing focus of market players on large-bore vascular closure devices, growing geriatric population, favorable reimbursement scenario for interventional radiology procedures, and rising focus on effective blood loss management in patients during surgeries are the major factors driving the growth of the vascular closure devices market.

The passive approximators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and accounted for the largest share in 2020.

Based on type, the vascular closure devices market is segmented into passive approximators, active approximators, and external hemostatic devices. Passive approximators account for the largest share of the vascular closure devices market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of approvals for vascular closure devices and the wide range of advantages associated with these devices, such as ease of use and reduced complication rate in patients.

North America was the largest regional market for the vascular closure devices market in 2020

The vascular closure devices market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (E-3, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. In 2020, North America dominated the global vascular closure devices market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the growing trend of one-day surgeries for vascular procedures, increasing research and clinical trials for vascular closure devices in the US, the increasing number of cardiac arrest cases, and the long waiting periods for cardiac surgeries (which encourage the adoption of minimally invasive procedures) in Canada.

Key Market Players

The global vascular closure devices market is consolidated. The prominent players operating in this market include Terumo Corporation (Japan), Abbott (US), Cardinal Health (US), Cardiva Medical, Inc. (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Morris Innovative, Inc. (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Vasorum Ltd. (Ireland), TZ Medical, Inc. (US), Vivasure Medical Ltd. (Ireland), Tricol Biomedical (US), Scion Biomedical (US), Advanced Vascular Dynamics (US), Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc. (US), and Rex Medical (US).