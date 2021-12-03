Global Healthcare Fabrics Market Industry Leaders & New Revenue Pockets

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The healthcare fabrics market size is projected to reach USD23.3 billion by 2025 from USD 16.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7%.Increasing awareness of hygiene products through promotions and advertising is primarily driving the healthcare fabrics market. However, the increased use of sanitary napkins among females has led to a serious environmental concern. On the other hand, the availability of smart fabrics is expected to provide new growth opportunities to the manufacturers of healthcare fabrics.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Berry Global Inc. (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Ahlstrom Munksjo OYJ (Finland),are the major players in this market.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is one of the the largest players in the healthcare fabrics market. It has a strong brand name in the industry. Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a leading company focused in essential products. The company is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers using advanced technologies in fibers, nonwovens, and absorbenc.

Recently, in October 2020, Kimberly-Clark Corporation completed the acquisition of Softex Indonesia. Softex Indonesia is a trusted brand in baby care, feminine, and adult hygiene. This will strengthen the company’s innovation and brand building in the local market.

In July 2019, Huggies, a Kimberly-Clark Corporation brand, introduced Huggies Special Delivery diapers made from plant-based material with trusted leakage performance for baby’s ultimate skin comfort

The Freudenberg Group is a leading German company which deals in housewares, cleaning products, automobile parts, textiles, building materials, and telecommunication. The company has its production facilities worldwide including Europe, Asia, and North and South America.

In May 2020, Freudenberg Group announced to start manufacturing mouth-nose masks for end-consumers. The company has combined its technical nonwoven expertise for the in-house mask production, addressing the global demands for face masks.

Berry Global is one of the largest healthcare fabrics manufacturers. The company has shown continuous growth in revenue since 2016. The company’s strong product portfolio and presence in the global market are expected to support its further growth during the forecast period.

In June 2020, Berry Global Group Inc. collaborated with The Medicom Group. This will help in providing manufacturing solutions and guarantee the supply of non-woven fabric for producing hundreds of millions of face masks

In May 2020, Berry Global Group Inc. announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Berlin Germany, to meet the demand for nonwoven protection materials such as masks and PPE kits.

Among raw materials, polypropylene led the healthcare fabrics market in 2019 and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period owing to the high demand for the manufacture of hygiene products. Polypropylene is used as the top sheet of hygiene products, hence the rising consumption of sanitary napkins and baby diapers is expected to fuel the demand for polypropylene during the forecast period. However, due to the low cost and high performance of polyester, the market in this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

The non-woven fabrics segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare fabrics market in 2019. Non-woven fabrics are used in various hygiene products ranging from baby diapers, to adult incontinence products. Non-woven fabrics are used as an alternative to traditional textiles due to their excellent absorption properties, softness, smoothness, strength, comfort and fit, stretchability, and cost-effectiveness.

Hygiene is the largest application of the healthcare fabrics market. The growing importance of healthcare fabrics in the manufacturing of baby diapers and sanitary napkins drives the market in the hygiene products segment. The hygiene products segment is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. Moreover, the rising awareness of feminine hygiene, growing disposable income, and increasing birth rate are expected to fuel the growth of the healthcare fabrics market in hygiene products.

Europe is the largest market for healthcare fabrics, followed by APAC and North America. The growth of this market in Europe is propelled by high expenditure on healthcare and increased purchasing power. Moreover, the increasing demand for eco-friendly hygiene products will drive the demand for healthcare fabrics that are used in sanitary napkins, baby diapers, and adult diapers. APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising awareness regarding health and hygiene drives the demand for feminine hygiene products, which will drive the demand for healthcare fabrics across APAC.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Berry Global Group Inc. (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Ahlstrom Munksjo OYJ (Finland), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Switzerland), Knoll Inc. (US), Eximus Corporation (India), Paramount Tech Fab Industries (India), Carnegie Fabrics LLC (US), Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd. (Israel) among others are leading players in the healthcare fabrics market.These players have a strong foothold in the global healthcare fabrics market as well as a strong distribution network across the globe.