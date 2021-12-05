Potato Flakes Market Is Likely To Register Double Digit CAGR During 2021 To 2031

Government initiatives toward aiding entrepreneurs in successful setting up of potato flakes production units, and providing them with radical technical intelligence will continue to bode well for developments and sales of potato flakes in the near future.

A recent study of Fact.MR envisages the potato flakes market to record a splendid 7.0% value CAGR through 2028. Fast growth of food chains worldwide, beyond metros in destinations of tourist interest, is another key growth influencer of the potato flakes market.

Organized and planned approach of modern trade formats to distribution and logistics management, and demand aggregation across diverse product ranges, have significantly impacted sales of potato flakes worldwide. Potato flakes sales are likely to grow on the efforts of modern trade retailers in maintaining their fill rate above safety stock, for balancing the inventory across the economic order quantity. Supremacy of modern trade in the potato flakes market is foreseen to prevail, despite relatively slower sales conversion estimated for the period, 2018 to 2028, according to the study.

However, specialty stores are fast permeating the potato flakes market, with sales growth forecast to record a relatively faster pace through 2028. Challenges apropos of competition from modern trade channels are more than offset by shifting consumer preference for all-natural, premium foods, which have a direct influence on growth of the potato flakes market. The potato flakes market is likely to benefit immensely from attractive product presentation, clear market position, and excellent maintenance of customer relations observed in specialty stores.

“Potato flakes have sought widespread adoption in manufacturing and processing of food products, in light of its incremental filling, water- & oil-holding, and thickening attributes. Transportation and storage of potato flakes involve lower investment, as the shelf-life is greater for the product. Several food processing manufacturers are shifting their focus from fresh potatoes to potato flakes, in a bid to simplify production processes involved, increase productivity, and cut down manufacturing costs. Application of potato flakes has witnessed a widening trend, and culinary experts are putting constant efforts on discovering more potential applications of potato flakes,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Potato Flakes Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The report includes company profiles of key producers of potato flakes and the revenue generated from the companies across

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

the Middle East

South Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa.

By nature, the potato flakes market is segmented into organic and conventional. By end use, the potato flakes market is segmented as household and B2B (business to business).

By sales channel, the potato flakes market is segmented as

hypermarket/supermarket

convenience stores

specialty stores

traditional grocery

online retailers.

