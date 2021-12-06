Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Lucie Piccolo on 20 Years

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated employee Lucie Piccolo on the occasion of her 20th anniversary with the company.

“I would like to thank Mr. Miller for hiring me 20 years ago,” she said. “It has been an honor working for him.”

Lucie began working at Future Electronics on September 10, 2001 as an Accounting Officer. She has worked in the Finance Department throughout her entire career with the company and currently holds the position of Accounts Payable Agent.

Founder and President Robert Miller believes that Future’s employees are its greatest asset. Future Electronics values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###