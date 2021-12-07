Plutus Health is Proud to Become a Business Affiliate of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP)

Dallas, TX, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Plutus Health Inc. is pleased to announce that they have been selected by the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) as one of its initial affiliate members. For becoming its affiliate member of CASP, an organization must demonstrate its unique values as a business partner to the existing CASP’s members.

The Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) is a non-profit association for agencies serving individuals with autism spectrum disorders. It represents the autism provider community to the nation, including the government, payers, and the public. They are working to make a change, provide information, educate people, and promote quality standards.

CASP celebrates the identities and personalities of those people or companies who develop any skills needed by people suffering from autism spectrum disorders to function at their desired best.

Plutus Health Inc. is a leading Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management organization with a global footprint based out of Dallas, TX. Plutus Health provides Coding, pre-billing Audits, Billing & Insurance AR collections using advanced technologies such as Machine Learning and Robotic Process Automation.

They offer medical health billing services, pre-billing audits, insurance A.R. collections while addressing some of the significant challenges for ABA organizations with a combination of services by industry experts using machine learning and robotic process automation. Their data-driven analytics & KPI-driven reporting will help their clients manage data efficiently. Also, monthly review meetings provide transparency and enable both parties to change gears and make rapid decisions.

They are super excited to build more achievements and form solid collaborations with other providers across the ABA community. You can browse the website to get more details on Plutushealthinc.com!

Plutus Health Inc. provides superior HIPAA-compliant revenue cycle management outsourcing & end-to-end business solutions to healthcare providers and revenue cycle management companies in the United States.

