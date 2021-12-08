6 DIY Carpet Cleaning Mistakes That Ruin Your Carpets

London, UK, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — With the intent of minimising costs, many homeowners embark on various do-it-yourself projects. But, more often than not, this option ends up becoming more expensive due to DIY mistakes that could have been avoided only if the pros handled the task. This is why if you’re planning to do some carpet cleaning Chelmsford, it’ll be more cost-effective if you hire trained technicians to work on this job.

In this article, you’ll learn about the six most common DIY carpet cleaning mistakes that can actually ruin your carpets.

Waiting too long before taking action. Time is of the essence when doing any carpet cleaning Southend On Sea. If you wait before removing a certain stain, it will be tougher to remove. Worse, it can even permanently damage a portion of your carpet.

Scrubbing stains. Fresh spills on carpets should be removed through dabbing — not scrubbing. When you do the latter, you’ll end up spreading the stain onto the other portions of your carpet. However, there are cases when scrubbing is the more recommended action (especially when the stain becomes tough to remove). In this case, you have to be careful not to scrub excessively as it causes carpet fibres to twist and get damaged.

Using the wrong cleaning product. Different carpet materials and stains require different cleaning agents. If you apply the wrong cleaning product, it can cause your carpet fibres to discolour. Do your research properly before using any cleaning product. As an added safety layer, it’s also better to use a product first on a test patch before applying it directly onto your carpet.

Applying too much carpet shampoo. It’s understandable why you want to keep your carpets as clean as they can be. However, one of the most common carpet cleaning Southend On Sea mistakes that DIY-ers commit is shampooing their carpets excessively. This becomes worse when you fail to rinse your carpets thoroughly. These mistakes can lead to costly (sometimes irreparable) water damage.

Not investing in quality deodorisers. To prevent their carpets from smelling bad, homeowners typically spray or sprinkle powdered deodoriser. However, if you use cheap deodorisers or you use quality deodorisers too much, it can lead to a gunky buildup. When not properly removed, this buildup can make it harder for you to clean your carpets.

Not deep-cleaning your carpets regularly. Not vacuuming enough is already a huge mistake that can decrease the lifespan of your carpets. So does renting faulty cleaning equipment. Deep-cleaning twice a year is also recommended to effectively remove deep-seated dirt and stains. This is better left in the hands of the pro because they have the expertise and tools to properly carry on this task.

