The Southwest Florida R.E. Group Team Successfully Completes 20 Years in the Real Estate Industry

Southwest Florida R.E. Group is successfully providing their clients with premium listings for their properties for two decades.

Naples, FL, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Breaking into the real estate market is quite a challenge, especially with the current market trends. Buying and selling a home has become a much bigger hassle during the ongoing pandemic, which has resulted in poorer sales. In these circumstances, it makes a huge difference when clients are able to connect with a reliable, experienced, and knowledgeable real estate agency, which is exactly what The Southwest Florida R.E. Group is doing for their clients for more than two decades.

The firm is committed to improving real estate in Naples, FL, through its professional staff and experienced real estate agents. They have diverse property listings and access to incredible locations, including various types of homes that their clients can invest in.

Southwest Real Estate Group currently deals in property in Naples, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Estero, and nearby localities of South West Florida. A spokesperson of the company stated:

“With our 30 years of experience in the real estate industry and support of our clients, we have seen massive success state-wide. All our techniques are focused on getting our clients the best results possible. When our clients begin to list their property, we guide them throughout the whole process. Since our team has professional expertise in the market, we give our clients helpful advice on what steps they should be taking next. Our team provides tailored and customized courses of action to our clients, with a focus on marketing techniques to help their properties sell faster.”

Southwest Florida R.E. Group is able to cater to everyone by providing premium listings for sellers and buyers. Through their website, their clients can access several useful resources and information packets, such as free property reports, city and community guidelines, and much more.

About the Company

Southwest Florida R.E. Group is a Florida-based firm that provides real estate service. Its two founding members, Alex and Scott, who have a combined experience of over 30 years in the Florida real estate market, decided to open their firm in 2015. They specialize in matching property sellers to prospective buyers efficiently for investment or homeownership by offering premium listings in different locations across South West Florida.

Contact

Web: https://www.swflregroup.com/

Contact Page: https://www.swflregroup.com/contactus/

Phone Number: 239-920-8452

Postal Address: 3384 Woods Edge Circle St #103, Bonita Springs, FL 34134