Black LOVE Event in Los Angeles to Celebrate Black Women and Black Women Owned Businesses

California, USA, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — RHOUSE, non-profit MORE LOVE in partnership with the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce present “We Are Black L.O.V.E” Friday, February 4, 2022, 7:00 PM PST.

Today Black women are the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs and business owners in the United States. “We Are Black L.O.V.E” aims to enrich the lives of these Black businesswomen by building a network of like-minded business owners to help grow their businesses, support, encourage, and celebrate these Black women for their accomplishments.

Tickets purchased for this event will benefit the non-profit M.O.R.E L.O.V.E. This non-profit was birthed form the desire to redefine how the youth perceive their communities.

M.O.R.E. L.O.V.E. believes that if the youth knew about the resources and the strength available in their communities there would be a more fruitful positive environment for the children to grow up in.

Keynote Speaker is business consultant Sharifah Hardie. Ms Hardie is a Candidate for 2024 California State Senate District 33, President of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce – Long Beach Area, CEO of IT TV – Intellectual Television, Founder of Black Guest List and a talk show host.

This black-tie event will happen at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza 251 South Olive Street, Los Angeles, CA. Men, and women should not miss this opportunity to network, shop, exchange ideas and enjoy a night of dinner and dancing.

Anyone who has a Black women owned business or knows a Black women owned business is requested to nominate, DM OR EMAIL their IG, business name, owner, and contact info to the contact info provided.

Please Contact Spencer Rodney(info@buildmorelove.com) or visit this page to register for this event. “https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-are-Black-love-tickets-199572876847”

About RHOUSE

RHOUSE, is a multifaceted barbershop/salon geared towards servicing men, women, and children of most ages. It provides a safe and cohesive environment that welcomes families, resembling the feeling of being at home. RHOUSE’ goal is to become the catalyst for community growth and change.

About Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce

The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) business organization dedicated to improving the economic environment for the minority business community and fostering business development and prosperity.