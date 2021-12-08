Arkema and Lonza are the Key Players in the Hydrazine Hydrate Market

CITY, Country, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The global hydrazine hydrate market is projected to reach USD 531.1 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2022. Hydrazine hydrate is used in various applications such as polymerization & blowing agents, water treatment, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Rapidly increasing demand for blowing agents in the polymer industry and growing demand for hydrazine hydrate in manufacturing of fungicides, herbicides, and pesticides are expected to boost the growth of the global hydrazine hydrate market

New product launch was the key strategy adopted by major players to enhance their presence in the global hydrazine hydrate market between 2014 and 2016. This strategy accounted for a major share of all development strategies adopted by leading players during the above-mentioned period. Key players operating in the global hydrazine hydrate market include Arkema, LANXESS, Lonza, Otsuka-MGC Chemical Company, Yaxing Chemical, Yibin Tianyuan Group, HPLA Group, and Hunan Zhuzhou Chemical Group.

Arkema is one of the major manufacturers of hydrazine hydrate. The company operates through three business segments, namely, high performance materials, industrial specialties, and coating solutions. The company offers hydrazine hydrate through its industrial specialties business segment. Arkema manufactures hydrazine hydrate at its Lannemezan plant (France). The company has a widespread presence and distribution networks in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and the Americas.

In September 2014, Arkema launched new derivatives of hydrazine hydrate at CPhI 2014 trade show in France. These new derivatives are used as intermediates in synthesis of active ingredients for manufacturing various medicines. Through this development, the company focused on expanding the application areas of hydrazine hydrate in the pharmaceuticals industry. Arkema has the advantage of economies of scale, which helps it with product development, customer access, and purchasing. The focus of the company is on practices and ideas that are followed globally, and its growth-oriented outlook helps it overcome challenges in the hydrazine hydrate market.

Lonza is also one of the major producers of hydrazine hydrate and supplies various concentration grades such as 35%, 51.2%, 54.4%, 64%, 98%, and 99%. It operates its business through two segments namely, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients segments. The company manufactures hydrazine hydrate through the Specialty Ingredients segment. Hydrazine hydrate manufactured by the company find applications in water treatment, pharmaceuticals, lubricants, and other industrial uses. For the last six decades, the company has been supplying propellant-grade hydrazine to the US government for use in aircraft, launch vehicles, and satellites.

