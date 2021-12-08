Gen Z – Why join Axis Electricals?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Axis India welcomes the enthusiastic Gen Z professionals to join hands and work on the most promising electrical components manufacture and export platform.

Since the advent of Axis India in 1994, this company has emerged as one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of electrical products and components worldwide. It is currently exporting industry-standard electrical items to clients operating in more than 80 countries.

Due to its epitome performance and quality management, it has bagged the prestigious SE1A rating from CRISIL. Its ISO 9001:2015 certified facility its products are accredited as per BS, DIN, UL, NFC, AS/NZ & Indian Standard (IS). Being a part of this excellent professional team will lead to remarkable career success and growth. The Gen Z professionals will be able to grow more with the company and will be able to establish their careers on the right track, as per their specific skills and knowledge.

Joining Axis India will also deliver a portal to gain knowledge and to develop industry-specific skills. Enthusiasts will learn quite a lot from proactive management and will be able to input their ideas. They will feel delighted by contributing their expertise and knowledge and becoming a part of this brilliant success story.

Axis India invites job applications from stalwart professionals from different domains to join the corporate team to share their synergies and be part of Axis’s ongoing success story.

The authority also regularly promotes training programs, learning sessions, organization-wide meetings, and other constructive measures to develop its employees in all possible spheres. It is looking to create a strong team and is inviting skilled professionals for the same. Visit the official website and drop your resume with your experience and work profile. Become a part of its brilliant team to flourish and grow in your career.

About the company:

Axis is the leading Indian manufacturer & exporter of a wide range of Electrical Components used in Electrical Installations and in the Equipment Building industry. Our main customer base consists of Distributors/Wholesalers of Electrical Products, Electrical Contractors & Installers, Equipment Manufacturers, Maintenance Companies and Government Authorities.