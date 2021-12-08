London, UK, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Welcome to Pakawaste, the UK’s number one Waste Handling Systems provider. Pakawaste offers the largest range of waste handling equipment in the UK.

Products range from balers, both vertical and horizontal balers, static to portable compactors, food waste disposal units, waste transfer stations, material recycling facilities (MRF’s), bins and bin equipment and a variety of specialist bespoke waste handling systems supplied from its purpose-built factory in Preston.

At Pakawaste we realise that choosing the correct equipment is vital to our customers, allowing them to maximise all the many benefits of Pakawaste’s waste handling solution. That’s why Pakawaste offers free site surveys and ongoing customer support.

A detailed survey/waste audit enables Pakawaste to recommend the right waste handling equipment for the material, volume and location it will be operated in. It also allows our experienced survey team to advise on the various waste management benefits of machine types such as balers vs. compactors and the possible benefits and savings you could achieve.

They can even put you in touch with recycling companies in your area that will purchase the baled and other recycled material from you!