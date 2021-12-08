Laboratory Mixer Market to represent $2.1 billion Opportunities in Healthcare Industry

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Laboratory Mixer Market by product (Shaker (Rocker, Roller, Orbital Shaker), Magnetic Stirrer, Vortex Mixer, Accessories), Type, End-User (Research Labs, Pharma- Biotech, CROs, Food Labs, Environmental Testing)– Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Laboratory Mixer Market size is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2025.

The increasing research activity in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and rising investments in R&D activities are the key factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of advanced laboratory mixers and long equipment lifespan are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Opportunity: Emerging economies

Emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil, Russia, Taiwan, and South Korea offer high growth opportunities for the major players operating in the laboratory mixers market. The growing prominence of these emerging economies in terms of R&D and investments from global players is expected to provide a favorable outlook—as well as opportunities—for the growth of the analytical instruments (including laboratory mixers) market in the coming years. In addition, regulatory policies in the Asia Pacific region are more adaptive and business-friendly due to fewer stringent regulations and data requirements. The increasing competition in mature markets will further compel laboratory mixer instrument manufacturers to focus on emerging markets.

By product, the magnetic stirrers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Magnetic stirrers are most commonly used in chemical and biological research laboratories to ensure liquid samples are homogeneous in consistency and temperature. Growth in funding for life science research and the increasing number of research laboratories are the primary drivers for the growth of this segment.

Digital devices is the largest platform segment of the laboratory mixers market

Digital devices are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the laboratory mixers market. The growth of this segment can be attributed use electronic sound transmission to operate, which makes it easier to connect these devices to a greater number of external devices. These devices are widely used by large pharmaceutical companies owing to the advantages they offer. Unlike analog devices, digital lab mixers have preprogramming functions.

North America is the largest regional market for laboratory mixers

North America is estimated to be the largest market due to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and rising R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies. These factors are supporting growth in the field of life science research, which, in turn, has contributed to the adoption of laboratory mixers.

Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Eppendorf (Germany), IKA Works (Germany), Cole-Parmer (US), and Avantor, Inc. (VWR) (US), Scientific Industries Inc. (US), Benchmark Scientific, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG(Germany) , Labstac Ltd. (UK), SaintyCo (China), SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG(Germany), Silverson (US), Remi Group (India), Ratek Instruments (Australia), Phoenix Instrument (US), Ovan (Spain), Nickel-Electro Ltd, Admix, Inc. (UK), VMI (Linxis Group) (The Netherlands), Charles Ross & Son Company (India), Shakti Pharmatech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Hayward Gordon (Canada), and VITL (UK).