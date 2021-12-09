Vani Murthy Aka WormRani Graced Zishta With Her Humble Presence

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Zishta is always striving to spread awareness about natural and traditional methods of living. To join this holistic motive, Vani Murthy ji @wormrani graced Zishta with her presence on a pleasant day in November, 2021. The Zishta team felt extremely grateful to have Vani ji join their initiative of leading urban cities to organic living. Her positive and vibrant presence continued to lead to 3 hours filled with non stop talks and laughs. The insightful discussion motivated the Zishta team to follow their purpose with full zeal.

Her infectious, high vibration and grounded nature inspired us to look at our goals with more positivity and excitement. Team Zishta is thankful to Vani ji for gracing our store with her delightful presence. The Bengaluru based social media influencer @wormrani is known for her mindful and educational posts about terrace gardening, composting, and bio-cleaners/ natural cleaning products.

Team Zishta with Vani Murthy ji aka Wormrani

The 59-year-old influencer is also a member of SWM – Solid Waste Management Round Table, Bengaluru. As her social media name ‘Worm rani’ suggests, Vani truly believes that garbage is green gold. She has been inspiring a large crowd from the urban cities to take up terrace farming and home composting to grow organic vegetables for everyday cooking.

She started this initiative with a core objective to reduce her home waste and make use for her terrace for a good motive. Similar to Zishta, Vani ji has been consistently working towards encouraging people to take up more eco-friendly options in life, food and cooking. With years of hard work, Vani ji’s terrace is now home to a wide variety of vegetables ranging from eggplant, radish, tomatoes, okra and many other herbs and spices. She also offers a crash course on classic rock as she influences people via social media.

Vani Murthy ji at Zishta store at Bengaluru, India

Zishta follows a similar approach to Worm rani, by motivating people to leverage traditional wisdom of our ancient gurus and turn homes more eco-friendly and holistic. With the wide range of Traditional cookware utensils in India, Zishta offers a safe and simple solution to create a sustainable household. The Cast Iron Cookware set and other kitchen accessories are made keeping in mind a sustainable livelihood for urban abodes. Vani Murthy ji and Zishta are looking forward to offering sustainable Solutions for an Urban Household and making cooking more eco-friendly and holistic.

About Zishta

Started in July 2016, Zishta is offering a number of Traditional cookware utensils in India. The vast variety of utensils include Cast Iron Cookware set, wooden serving dishes, natural mats, neemwood accessories, traditional kitchen storage, brass coffee filter, kansa serving bowls, cane and bamboo home furnishing and decor, Ajrakh and Solapur home linen and brass lamps.

The holistic and traditional venture by Varishta Sampath, Meera Ramakrishnan, and Archish Mathe Madhavan works with 21+ such artisan clusters who are experts in their art. This includes clay makers of Cuddalore, Cast ironware artisans of Tenkasi, kansa artisans of Odisha, soapstone craftsmen in Salem in Tamil Nadu, Reha knife makers of Kutch, brass tambat makers of Maharashtra, Uruli and Vengalam makers of Kerala, neem wood craftsman of West Bengal, hand woven chaddar and home linen from Solapur among others.

Contact us:

Zishta

Address: 1676, 17th Main, JP Nagar 2nd Phase, Bengaluru 560078.

Email address: support@zishta.com

Phone no.: +91 6360966871