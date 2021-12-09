CareerLauncher releases 2022 version of Personality Development Program (PDP) for IIM/MBA aspirants

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — CL Educate (NSE, BSE: CLEDUCATE), the early trendsetter in India’s test prep industry today announced the release of PDP for the IIM and B-school aspirants in three versions. PDP from CL is considered as generic to the MBA prep industry as Rin or Google in the detergent or internet search segments. Over 40% of IIM entrants consume PDP before their entry into a B-school. The Planned version is for those who are reasonably certain to get a few interview calls basis their Mock CAT scores or basis the CAT percentile predictor of CL immediately after CAT. The crash version is availed of by students who wish to enroll only after receiving the actual interview call. And the Personalized version, as the name suggests, is a premium one with a personal coach who handholds the aspirant. These programs are priced around INR 7,500, INR 12,000 & INR 25,000, respectively. The program enrolment details and schedule can be accessed at www.careerlauncher.com/cat-mba/pdp/

About Career Launcher: CL Educate (NSE, BSE: CLEDUCATE), founded by Satya Narayanan R, India’s Ed-tech pioneer, offers a variety of programs for students aged 12-30, through personalized and synchronous/ asynchronous offerings. Led by a team of highly capable leaders (including IITians and IIMians) and having built a legacy in India’s education sector for over two decades, it’s edtech offering has two key differentiators – 1. ability to generate results for students through scientific program and prep recommendations & 2. astonishingly low CAC of 15% against a massive 50-300% of its competition. With offerings across competitive exams including MBA, LAW, IPM, UPSC, CUCET and International Education, CL’s result-driven approach aims to transform the dreams of 10+ million aspirants. Over the next 3 years, it aims to assist a million of them as paid customers. Deployment of data science, machine learning, and recommendation algorithms built on data, over 120 Edtech tools form the business moat for CL with the ability to scale. These tools and engines help in best fit program choice, cost savings and laser-beam mentoring to deliver the best in industry results for students. Do visit www.careerlauncher.com for more information.

