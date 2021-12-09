Chest Freezer Singapore

Pasir Panjang Road, Singapore, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Ultra low-Temperature Upright and Chest Freezer are essential for any laboratory that’s expected to meet the strict requirements regarding safety and temperature.

Nowadays a freezer is pretty much an essential piece of kit for any home or food business. Lots of standard fridges come with a built-in the freezer; however, there are many advantages to buying a standalone item such as a chest freezer.

Chest freezers can be used by family or food businesses. Some reasons for buying a standalone freezers range from the need for storing bulk food to needing a huge frozen storage capacity for business purposes among other reasons. It is an added benefit that a standalone freezer also helps in saving time and money. However, not all freezers are the same so you should be very careful while buying a new freezer.

For starters, there are two common types, chest freezers, and upright freezers. The first thing to do is decide what one is best suited to your needs. Both kinds of freezers have a list of pros and cons that can help in deciding the kind of freezer they want.

People often decide between buying an upright freezer and chest freezer by taking into consideration the factors like cost, energy efficiency, storage, organization, defrosting ability, space requirements and the performance of the freezer during power outage situations.

In a nutshell, chest freezers are cost-efficient and consume less energy. On the other hand, upright freezers can be more compact.

Outside Storage

In most homes, chest freezers are stored in a garage or an outbuilding. Our product pages tell you if your chosen model can be safely stored in unheated rooms.

Save floor space and food storage space with a chest freezer. Certain models are able to work in colder environments, so you can safely store them in your garage or any other outbuilding. If you know where you want your new freezer to live, keep in mind how hot and cold that space can get before you decide. From a cool -15°c, all the way up to 43°c, most of our chest freezers work under a varying temperature range. Have a quick look at the specifications on our product pages and check the temperatures that your chosen model can work under.

Safety Features

For peace of mind, chest freezers come with a variety of safety features including high-temperature warnings and door locks.

Most chest freezers have a temperature warning light. This lets you know when the temperature inside is either too hot or too cold, helping to keep your food fresher for longer and reduce waste. For ultimate safety, you can keep your little ones away from the frozen goodies with a model that comes with a child lock on the door.