Lucintel Forecasts Dairy Blend Market to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Dairy Blend Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by higher prices of traditional dairy commodities, and health benefits of dairy blends.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in dairy blend market by ingredient type (dairy mixtures, dairy/non-dairy ingredients, dairy as functional ingredient, dairy as carrier, and others), form (spreadable, powder, and liquid), application (ice cream, yogurt, infant formula, bakery, feed, butter and cheese spreadable blends, beverages, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Dairy/non-dairy ingredient market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on ingredient type, the dairy blend market is segmented into dairy mixtures, dairy/non-dairy ingredients, dairy as functional ingredient, dairy as carrier, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the dairy/non-dairy ingredient market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing wide range of applications such as infant formula, dairy formulations, bakery, other dairy products, nutritional bars/nutritional formula, cocoa, and confectionery.

“Within the dairy blend market, the spreadable segment is expected to remain the largest form”

Based on form the spreadable segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to widely used as a substitute for butter and margarine.

“North America will dominate the dairy blend market in near future”

North America is the largest market over the forecast period due to excessive consumption of processed spreads, dressings for sandwiches, salads, and meats.

Major players of dairy blend market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Cargill, Kerry Group, Royal Frieslandcampina, Agropur Ingredients, Döhler Group, Intermix Australia, Advanced Food Ingredient types, Galloway Company, and Cape Food Ingredients are among the major dairy blend providers.

