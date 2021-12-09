Acordis Technology & Solutions has integrated with 4 Xerox Microsites

Miami, Florida, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Acordis Technology & Solutions is a Florida based Software Company. They are happy to announce that they have integrated four Xerox Microsites. Using this, customers have access to the full managed print services & solutions portfolio that Xerox has to offer.

Digital transformation is crucial to ensure an efficient work environment. Interactive Xerox microsites are designed to increase awareness and aid in the decision-making process of selecting the right product. Compatible and responsive with older legacy browsers, these pages were designed to display content based on user data. These resources are complete with Product showcase, Education & Healthcare Solutions and 179 Tax Incentives.

Below are the links of the webpages:

https://acordiscorp.com/solutions/xerox-product-showcase/

https://acordiscorp.com/education-xerox-solutions/

https://acordiscorp.com/healthcare-industry-solutions/

https://acordiscorp.com/section-179-tax-incentive/

Also, very soon they are going to reveal their partnership with Barracuda. They are co-hosting a Dolphins vs Patriots game with them in January 09, 2022. Barracuda is the worldwide leading company offers security, application delivery and data protection solutions.

Acordis helps organizations perform proficiently, productively, and competitively by bringing new concepts and implementing cutting-edge technology. They modernize processes and increase competence within workgroups to maximize their productivity, while reducing operating costs. They will also be helping organizations that are looking for easy to use, convenient, robust, and highly scalable data management solutions.

With Acordis, you can experience the difference from all other vendors managing IT systems and storing data with intelligent infrastructure. Browse their website for more information!

About The Company:

Acordis Technology & Solutions in Florida is headed by (CEO) Rehan Khan. Acordis Technology & Solutions helps organizations to perform with efficiency and productivity. Ranked by industry’s best analysts as a market leader in South Florida, they provide outstanding customer services to their clients. In partnership with leading technology firms, Acordis offers advanced technology solutions to its clients. They are best known for their expertise, performance, and knowledge in the Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Collaboration, Data & Enterprise Networks, Managed IT Services, Digital Signage, IT Security, Document Management, MFP products and more. Acordis reduces your operating costs by increasing their efficiencies within the workgroups to maximize the output.

Acordis Technology & Solutions

Contact:

Johanna Novoa

Acordis Technology & Solutions

aporben@acordiscorp.com

Copyright ©2020. Acordis Technology & Solutions is a registered trademark of Acordis International Corp. All rights reserved.