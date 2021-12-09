How are Expanding Infrastructure Projects Impelling Waterproofing Membranes Demand

Waterproofing membranes are employed in a variety of infrastructure such as residential, commercial, and government buildings. Emphasis on water conservation and wastewater treatment from governments worldwide will further boost the demand for waterproofing membranes during the forecast period (2019 – 2029). Renovation of existing infrastructure is a driving force behind the surging demand for waterproofing membranes.

Waterproofing of roofs, walls, tunnels & landfills is expected to propel the waterKproofing membrane market. Waterproofing membranes can withstand extreme environments which make this an ideal solution for insulation of mining tunnels around the world.

Key Takeaways of Waterproofing Membranes Market Study

Roofing employs maximum waterproofing membranes which attributes this end-use segment with a market share of more than 30%.

Walls and building structures collectively account for more than half of total market share on the back of renovation and upgradation of existing water management systems.

Building structures in particlular offer remunerative growth opportunities with a dexterous growth rate of more than 9% throughout the forecast period.

Another trend is the application of water proofing membranes in tunnels & landfills. This segment is expected to register a robust growth rate of over 8% during the forecast period.

North America will maintain a significant lead in the global waterproofing membranes market, capturing nearly quarter of total market share.

South Asia & Oceania and East Asia offer remunerative opportunities with impressive growth rates of over 9% respectively.

Liquid-applied membranes are expected to grow more than two fold through the end of forecast period.

Key Segments Covered

Application

Liquid Applied Waterproofing Membranes Cementitious Bituminous Polyurethane Acrylic Other

Sheet Waterproofing Membranes Bituminous Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Other



End Use

Waterproofing Membranes for Roofing

Waterproofing Membranes for Walls

Waterproofing Membranes for Building Structures

Waterproofing Membranes for Tunnels & Landfills

Waterproofing Membranes for Other End Uses

Efficiency and Cost Effectiveness Guide Future Demand

Infrastructure development in developing nations will generate continuous demand on the back of waterproofing needs from wastewater and water conservation systems in new structures. Repair related applications in developed regions is also expected to create significant demand for waterproofing membranes. Mining of metals such as gold, copper, nickel, salt, cobalt, and molybdenum present huge opportunities for waterproofing membrane market.

High adaptability and performance under extreme conditions is the driving factor behind adoption from mining tunnels and landfills. Major market players are investing in product innovation to differentiate their product offerings in a highly competitive market. Price and availability of raw material are expected to act as restraints to an otherwise promising growth of the market.

