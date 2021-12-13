Demand for Gas Detection Equipment in North American Industries to Gain Huge Traction During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Gas Detection Equipment Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Gas Detection Equipment.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Gas Detection Equipment market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Gas Detection Equipment, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Gas Detection Equipment Market.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Type Fixed

Portable End User Oil & Gas

Mining

Government & Military

Manufacturing

Others

Gas Detection Equipment Market Scope Of The Report

Global market for gas detection equipment is mainly driven by increasing number of environmental and safety regulations worldwide.

In addition, technological advancements, growing demand for gas detection equipment that are handheld and portable, and surging need for wireless gas detectors will further fuel the market growth in the near future.

This report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global gas detection equipment market for the forecast period 2017-2026, offering key insights on the growth prospects of the market. (Fact.MR)

Scope:

The scope of the Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global gas detection equipment market for the forecast period 2017-2026 and offer accurate and unbiased insights to the readers.

Gas detection equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders in the global industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report.

In-depth analysis regarding the energy saving properties, usage benefits, and long-term maintenance is detailed in this report.

The comprehensive study offers insights on various market drivers, trends, and challenges shaping the future of the market, serving as a platform for future study, interest and understanding for the leading industries, trade magazines and journals related to the global gas detection equipment market.

Summary:

The report introduces the current scenario of the market for gas detection equipment.

The executive summary section of the report offers information regarding the future scope of the global gas detection equipment market.

Brief information on the vital aspects, facts, and statistics on the global gas detection equipment market is emphasized in this section.

Overview:

This section offers an overview of the global gas detection equipment market. This section comprises definition of the product – gas detection equipment, along with key insights on dynamics playing an important role towards the growth of the market.

The overview also includes market value and year-on-year growth defining the future progress and decline of the global gas detection equipment.

Data on the year-on-year growth provides readers with an overall view on expected progress reshaping growth during the forecast period.

In the next section, the report provides insights on major drivers, key trends, and retrains on the basis of demand, supply and macro-economic factors.

The report also talks about an impact analysis of drivers and restraints that helps in decision-making and becoming more efficient.

The report further provides information on various technological advancements in the global gas detection equipment market.

Latest information and advancements regarding growth opportunities can prove to be beneficial for the leading manufacturers of gas detection equipment.

5 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Gas Detection Equipment Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026 (In Terms of Volume)

North America is likely to prevail as the most remunerative market for gas detection equipment, closely trailed by Europe. Gas detection equipment sales in these regions are collectively poised to account for roughly half share of the market by 2026-end.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is also expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period, with sales exhibiting the highest CAGR through 2026.

Forecast to account for more than half share of the market during 2017 to 2026, fixed gas detection equipment will spearhead the market, on the basis of type. However, portable gas detection equipment are likely to witness the fastest expansion in the market.

Oil & gas industry is anticipated to remain dominant end-user of gas detection equipment across the globe, with sales forecast to exceed 340 Mn units by 2026-end. The manufacturing industry, trailing oil & gas industry in terms of sales, will continue to exhibit a relatively faster expansion in the market.

Exhibiting steady CAGRs through 2026, mining industry and government & military sector are also expected to remain major end-users of gas detection equipment.

A large number of insurance companies across the globe are providing discounts to industries purchasing protective systems. While seeking insurance savings, several house owners as well as various industries opt for gas detectors. Gas detection equipment manufacturers have therefore found the opportunity to collaborate with insurance companies for attracting a larger target audience pool. Key companies sustaining expansion of the global gas detection equipment market include Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., RKI Instruments, Inc., 3M Company, Halma plc, MSA Safety Incorporated, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fortive Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trolex Ltd., Gastech Australia Pty Ltd, ESP SAFETY INC., Enmet LLC., Gas Measurement Instruments Limited., Analytical Technology Inc., Global Detection Systems Corp., Sensidyne, LP, and Conspec Controls Inc.

