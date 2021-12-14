Professional Pet Groomer for your Pet in the Comfort of your Home

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Pet Grooming is a complete administration prepping salon that comes appropriate to your entryway. We have been in Dubai’s pet/dog/cat grooming services for many years, and we love every part of our job! We provide mobile pet grooming and a hot and friendly environment for your pets. We give administrations to both vast and miniature breeds. All administrations are performed inside our cutting-edge portable prepping salon.

Our salon is furnished with hot and chilly running water for a happy with washing background, warmth, and air for an open to preparing knowledge, a full-size tub, and a customizable prepping table. We give individual, continuous consideration for you and your pet in a peaceful, calm setting.

Our mobile pet grooming offers a sheltered, sterile, and stable condition where pets are never placed in containers or enclosures. We can even prepare your pet(s) while you are far from home, for included accommodation, after a relationship has been built up. A portable salon is ideal for senior pets, pets that experience autoinfection, or endure division tension.

Your fulfillment is our top priority

At Pawmaniti, we pride ourselves on going that extra mile to serve our customers. We offer a relaxed and safe environment to ensure your pet’s well-being. Taking the time essential to do it right, we provide your pet with an enjoyable experience with each visit. With regards to grooming, each canine is extraordinary. Our mobile pet grooming Dubai represent considerable authority in offering the hairstyle that suits the necessities of your pet. We offer a wide range of dog care and stylish services to pamper your pooch. You and your furry companion will reverse their new look.

WHY PAWMANITI

Our purpose is to make the grooming experience as pleasant and stress-free as possible for you and your pet. With Pawmaniti, there is no longer the need to wait for hours and leave your pet in the salon for a long time. There is much less stress with mobile grooming, and what makes it better is that your pet won’t get sick and homesick.

Pawmaniti Mobile Pet Grooming is a full-service grooming salon that comes right to your door. We provide services for both large and small breeds. All services are performed inside our state-of-the-art mobile grooming salon. Our salon is equipped with hot and cold running water, warm air drying for a comfortable grooming experience, a full-size tub, and an adjustable grooming table. We provide personal, uninterrupted attention for you and your pet in a quiet, stress-free setting.

No car sickness or dirty pets were riding in your car.

No cage confinement

No other dog’s disturbance.

We come to your pets natural environment

Hassle and stress-free for your pet.

Eliminates separation anxiety and physical stress.

Special attention is given to older pets.

No more stress or hassle is dropping off and picking up your dog from the dog grooming parlor.

Pawmaniti is a quality mobile dog grooming Dubai that offers an exceptional whole service grooming experience for your pets in a stress-free environment in complete comfort and safety right in your driveway. Your pet is part of the family and should be treated as such. That’s why we never use cages, kennel dryers, or harsh chemicals during the grooming process. We use environmentally friendly products and bring a highly organized, professional approach to animal grooming.

Our mobile pet care vans feature the latest pet grooming technology, state-of-the-art equipment, luxurious amenities, hot and cold water, heat, air conditioning, and electricity. Rather than being caged in a noisy grooming shop, your dog will be in a calm, stress-free environment receiving the personalized attention they deserve.