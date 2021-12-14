The First NFT Collection Supporting Workers in the Hospitality Industry

Miami, FL, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Brian Turner @brianbturner is entering into the innovative and evolving world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the Bar Gang NFT collection. Turner’s brand roots are centered in entrepreneurship, as he is a black Founder of BOTY, a technology company creating a more meaningful, connected bar experience. The Bar Gang is a private collection of 10,000 men avatar NFTs celebrating the different faces and personalities that exist within the bar community.

The exclusive generative traits of the Bar Gang NFT collection, generated randomly by an algorithm so each NFT is totally unique and different, pay homage to the diversity that has existed in bars since its inception. The Bar Gang NFTs are human avatars grounded with different skin tones, hairstyles, mouth styles, clothes, eyewear, and many more attributes. The minting of a Bar Gang collectible costs 0.085 ETH in a fair distribution with no bonding curves, and it goes on sale in late December 2021.

“We have been developing a mobile application since 2014 to disrupt and improve the bar industry, and this year we assembled a team of artists, entrepreneurs, and blockchain experts to carve a similar niche in the crypto and the NFT space,” said Brian. “We created the Bar Gang collection for our users, supporters, and fans to get involved in the disruption through the world of NFTs. This collectible series of men human avatars are not only inspired by our commitment to enhancing the bar experience but also represents the scale and scope of how accessible we see this space becoming in the future.”

“We also understand the challenges that people face working in the industry. When the shutdowns happened in 2020 due to the pandemic, there were minimal support channels in place to help hospitality employees. They were getting laid off from their jobs with no severance or benefits. So we decided that once the Bar Gang NFT collection is 60% sold, we will make charitable donations to organizations financially supporting workers in the bar and restaurant industry,” says Turner.

The Bar Gang collection is scheduled to host its presale for whitelist members on December 23rd and the public sales are expected to happen the next day. In order to get on the whitelist, you must join the Discord server. The Bar Gang NFT whitelist is open now and you can go to bargangnft.com for details on how to participate.

About Bar Gang NFT

The Bar Gang NFT is a community of humans who realize it’s never ‘just a drink.’ They are lovers of art, looking to network, and looking to make millions investing in crypto. To learn more about the Bar Gang, please visit https://bargangnft.com.